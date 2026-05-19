This Sci-Fi Classic Was Once Voted The 7th Best 'Star Trek Movie' By A Group Of Hardcore Fans

As it stands, there are 14 feature-length "Star Trek" films in Starfleet records, yet one movie that doesn't feature a single Enterprise crew member is considered one of the best. In 2013, attendees of the "One Trek Mind Live" panel (via Badass Digest) were asked to vote for their favorite "Star Trek" movie, and the results were interesting. At the time, fans were still understandably sore following the release of "Star Trek Into Darkness," the second movie in the Kelvin timeline, which came dead last in the rankings. Admittedly, that was 12 years before "Trek" fans were forced to endure Paramount+'s streaming entry, "Star Trek: Section 31," which now holds the lowest score on Rotten Tomatoes. Interestingly, though, sat comfortably in the middle among some true heavy hitters is none other than the "Star Trek" send-up, "Galaxy Quest."

Coming in at seventh place was the 1999 Dean Parisot-directed movie that saw a former actor from a "Star Trek"-like show whisked away on a real-life mission to save some aliens under attack by a terrifying enemy. Starring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, and Sam Rockwell, the film's futuristic take on "Three Amigos!" has become a cult classic since its release and was even backed by Mike and Denise Okuda — the graphic designers of the UI for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" ships — to be included in the vote at the event. As for the rest? The most popular "Trek" movie chapters ended up exactly where you'd expect.