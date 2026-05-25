What That Orange Dot At The Top Of Your MacBook Is Trying To Tell You

If you've ever seen an orange dot on your MacBook's desktop, know that it's there on purpose. Along with your desktop having options for accessing apps from the dock at the bottom of your screen, the top menu bar on your Mac also displays a variety of information and quick controls, including ways to quickly access Wi-Fi, the clock, your Siri assistant, and more. However, you may also see some colored dots in your menu; they are a security measure.

Added in macOS Monterey, this feature is similar to the black dot on your iPhone's screen. Your MacBook will display dots in the top-right corner of your screen to indicate when certain features are being accessed. An orange dot simply indicates when an app is accessing specific hardware.

The top of your menu bar isn't the only place you may be seeing dots on a MacBook, and there's also a pretty good reason why you might see a black dot under your MacBook apps. The dots are a way for users to determine whether any apps are acting in bad faith, so they can know whether an app is accessing things they may not have given it permission to control. So before you go scheduling a vision test, let's take a look at the dots on your MacBook.