Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Review: The Android iPad

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is reasonably sleek, stylish, and thin. It's actually thinner than the previous-generation Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, which is impressive given the fact that it has a much larger battery. It's a full aluminum unibody with rounded corners and squared-off sides, which is the design language pretty much everyone is converging on right now — but it's still clean overall.

The dimensions come in at 251 x 173 x 5.8 mm, which gives you an 85.4% screen-to-body ratio. That's competitive with the Galaxy Tab S11 and means there's not much wasted space around the panel. I actually like how much bezel there is, and I probably wouldn't want much more. What's there is enough to grip without accidentally touching the screen.

On the back of the tablet is a somewhat large square camera module. The lens elements stick out enough to create a small but noticeable visual awkwardness on what is otherwise a very minimalist back panel. It's not really a big deal, and it doesn't change how you use the device all that much.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro comes in Pine Green, Blue, and Gray, and based on online images they all look solid. I'm reviewing the Blue model, which I quite like the look of. It's a very subtle blue, which will appeal to many, though some might prefer a bolder color.

The tablet is also available with a matte glass, which Xiaomi claims blocks up to 70% of reflections. I would have liked to try that version out, but I have the glossy-screen model. I've really liked the matte glass approach on modern iPad models, so I'm glad to see more companies adopting it.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is comfortable enough in the hand, though it is a little heavier than some other tablets. Its 11.2-inch display means that it's not overly large, like some bigger models that I find a bit unwieldy. As a whole, the tablet looks and feels premium and durable.