Why Do Mac Shortcuts Use Command Keys Instead Of Control?

Getting used to pressing the Command key instead of Control on a Mac may be one of the most difficult things to adapt to when switching from a Windows computer to something like an M2 Macbook Air. The Command key has the word "Command" on it and a special icon that resembles a four-leaf clover. Until 2007, it also had the Apple logo on it without any text, which is why some longtime Mac users may refer to it as the "Apple key". The Command key functions similarly to the CTRL key on a Windows computer.

Press Command-C to copy content and then Command-V to paste it. The existence of a Control key on an Apple keyboard only furthers the confusion for Windows users switching over to macOS. Apple introduced the Command key decades ago, before computers featured a graphical user interface (GUI). The original Command keys came with the Apple III computer in 1980, at a time when personal computers required users to type commands to navigate the OS.

Apple used two different keys to enter key combinations, one featuring an "open" Apple logo and one featuring a "solid" Apple logo. The user would press one of these keys while also pressing a different key to send a command. Three years later, the Lisa computer came with a GUI that allowed users to interact with elements on the screen, including the menus. Apple wanted users to be able to access all those commands from the keyboard, creating the model for Mac keyboard shortcuts.