Are Smartwatch Cases Actually Worth The Bulky Look?
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It's important to get a protective case for your smartphone, even if it's just a minimalist phone case that protects the back and sides from scratches, scuffs, and bumps. It can also provide impact absorption in the event of an accidental drop or knock. But what about a smartwatch? You might not even know that smartwatch cases exist, but they do. Designed to protect the perimeter of the watch and the screen, there's a case (pun intended) to be made for smartwatch cases.
I used to have one for an older Apple Watch, though I purchased it after — and because — the screen got a small nick. It was still worth buying because it helped prevent further scuffs and scratches on the sides, which can happen more often than you think. Having a new Apple Watch that coincidentally has a similar blemish on the screen in almost the exact same spot as the old one, likely from knocking against the side of a heavy door, I am considering getting another smartwatch case to prevent further damage.
Weigh the pros and cons
Deciding if a smartwatch case is worth the added bulk comes down to your priorities. If you're clumsy, work with your hands a lot, or play contact sports, a case is surely worth the added bulk. The glass screens on smartwatches can range from sapphire glass, which offers better protection against scratches but greater vulnerability to cracks, to standard glass that is less likely to crack but more easily scratched. And, they can all break.
A protective case with raised edges can help prevent that. You might only need to wear it for certain scenarios and remove it for normal use. If you wear the smartwatch as much for style as fitness and wellness tracking, however, you might prefer to forgo a case in the interest of fashion. That said, the thin Spigen case I had on my Apple Watch didn't really add much bulk.
In fact, I forgot it was even there after a while, the same way you might forget about an ultra-thin protective case for your phone. Cases and screen protectors are Apple Watch accessories that users swear by, so it's clear there are people who love the concept and are willing to sacrifice the clean look of a smartwatch for the extra protection of a case.
Maximize the investment
If you're considering a smartwatch case, look for those that come as a bundle with both the case and a band. Some even include a screen protector, which you might find useful if you're like me and have damaged smartwatch screens in the past. Look for something thin and fitted with cut-outs for the buttons, Digital Crown, and/or scroll wheel.
It should also work with the band you already have if you don't go the bundle route. Chances are that if you need rugged protection, you already have a rugged smartwatch, like the big and bold Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, or Amazfit Cheetah Pro 2. If you don't need rugged all the time, though, there's no harm in using a case to protect your investment and keep the smartwatch in tip-top shape.
It's not as essential as a smartphone case since the smartwatch is usually on your wrist, versus a smartphone that is more prone to damage from being tossed into a bag, onto a table, and more. But if you're curious, try an affordable case on for size. There's value in having one, and as with the features to look for in a phone case, you don't have to get a bulky smartwatch case for protection: You can do so with a slim and sleek one instead.