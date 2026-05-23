Are Smartwatch Cases Actually Worth The Bulky Look?

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It's important to get a protective case for your smartphone, even if it's just a minimalist phone case that protects the back and sides from scratches, scuffs, and bumps. It can also provide impact absorption in the event of an accidental drop or knock. But what about a smartwatch? You might not even know that smartwatch cases exist, but they do. Designed to protect the perimeter of the watch and the screen, there's a case (pun intended) to be made for smartwatch cases.

I used to have one for an older Apple Watch, though I purchased it after — and because — the screen got a small nick. It was still worth buying because it helped prevent further scuffs and scratches on the sides, which can happen more often than you think. Having a new Apple Watch that coincidentally has a similar blemish on the screen in almost the exact same spot as the old one, likely from knocking against the side of a heavy door, I am considering getting another smartwatch case to prevent further damage.