Europe's Supercomputer Just Broke A World Record You've Probably Never Heard Of

In league with experts from Nvidia, researchers from the Jülich Supercomputing Centre have broken a quantum simulation world record. The feat? For the first time ever, a computer has fully and successfully simulated 50 qubit demands. The previous world record, 48 qubits, was established back in 2019 by another team of Jülich researchers using the Japanese K computer. This time they used the recently-launched JUPITER, Europe's exascale supercomputer.

Why is this a big deal and what does it even mean? First, we must establish that quantum research, or quantum information science, uses a combination of quantum mechanics and computer and information theory to better understand quantum phenomena. At its most basic, it involves using quantum concepts such as superposition and entanglement to advance technology and achieve more powerful computers.

Quantum simulations, like those used to break the world record, are a critical part of that research allowing scientists to test and validate various theories, potential findings, and algorithms, similar to Google's development of a futuristic quantum algorithm. The simulations allow scientists to explore what true quantum computers might achieve without access to the tangible machines, which are very expensive and limited in availability. This new record expands the capabilities of those simulations, so teams can test more powerful and more advanced computers.