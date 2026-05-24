5 Of The Best Weather Apps You Can Download In 2026
Over the years, we've seen plenty of weather apps grow popular, only to grow unfashionable, and be forgotten with time. Sometimes a developer is bought out, and others simply see the quality slip over time. The truth is, weather apps were some of the very first mobile apps to hit the scene, and many have held their ground this entire time, proving impossible to dethrone with gimmicks. While it's nice to have new options that keep things fresh, the staples are the staples because they have proven reliable. In other words, it's hard to beat the accuracy of these apps, whether you require a detailed radar that is used by pilots or simply desire accurate daily reports that stay out of your way while looking good on your smartphone.
You also don't have to look very far to find both user and professional reviews across the web singing the praises of these apps. By combining this information with our own expertise, we've rounded up the very best weather apps you can download in 2026 that support both Android and iOS. These highly successful weather apps hold their throne as the best because they really are that good. Not only are they accurate and reliable, just about every base is covered with our selection.
MyRadar
Nothing beats watching a storm roll in on radar. Is a front moving quickly, or is a thunderstorm parked with rain expected all day? MyRadar offers data on all of this, with a full-screen map. It can be enjoyed for free with ads, or you can remove them on Android for $6. You can even pay piecemeal to upgrade weather layers for the radar, if you'd like to track hurricanes, or add an aviation layer to plan flights. Basically, if there's a weather type you'd like to track, there's no shortage of options built into MyRadar. There's also a fleet of Pro features, like access to per-station radar, that unlock with a subscription that starts at $4 per month.
You get a full-featured weather report that goes beyond the app's radar functionality, with a pull-down drawer that details hourly, daily, and 10-day forecasts. So even if you require a weather app that displays easy-to-read forecasts to quickly plan your day, MyRadar has you covered, which is why it's one of our favorite everyday essential apps. It even supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to ensure you know the weather during road trips.
Rather than using multiple weather apps for daily forecasts and highly detailed radar, MyRadar offers both in a single, well-designed package. Professional tech reviewers consistently list the app as a top pick, often noting its versatility and fair pricing. User testimonials also agree, with MyRadar holding a very respectable 4.8 user rating on both mobile app stores.
Weather Underground
Weather Underground has uniquely positioned itself by offering hyperlocal weather. Available on iOS and Android since 2011, it draws on community-sourced data from personal stations to better predict the weather in any given area. The app aims to deliver the most accurate forecasts by going well beyond the typical prediction models from the government. You can also take advantage of full-featured maps, with optional overlays for things like rain and heat maps. Severe weather alerts are also available.
The app is free to use and supported by ads. If you'd like to remove them, it's $2 per year. The Premium plan costs $4 per month (or $20 per year) and unlocks features such as extended forecasts. No matter your needs, there's an option attached to Weather Underground. Plus, there's a web version of the app you can view so you can easily check forecasts from any browser.
Ultimately, Weather Underground is not only a long-running staple in the weather app game, thanks to its hyperlocal weather reporting, but it's also a favorite among professionals. Reviewers note its in-depth features for "budding meteorologists," with users seemingly just as pleased with the app thanks to its affordable, ad-free tier and access to interactive radar. The app holds 4.8 out of 5 stars on the Google Play Store. Weather Underground has been, and will likely remain, one of the best apps for Android and iOS on the market.
AccuWeather
AccuWeather has been available since 2008 on iOS and since 2011 on Android. It's easily one of the most recognizable weather services, offering hyperlocal weather, real-time alerts with advanced warnings, and detailed analysis in its reports from experts. AccuWeather's data is deep and vetted, adding up to a level of expertise you won't get from many weather apps. Of course, the AccuWeather app has seen many iterations, and the latest design from 2025 offers 50 enhancements, with new maps and a spruced-up home screen. It's clear that AccuWeather is always evolving.
The app can be used for free with ads, or you can pay an optional subscription to unlock premium features. AccuWeather's subscription starts at $2 per month (or $20 yearly) to remove ads, or you can bump up to the Pro+ plan for severe alerts and extended forecasts for $5 per month (or $30 annually).
With the assortment of features available with AccuWeather, whether you choose to subscribe or not, it all adds up to a great option as a one-stop shop for anyone's weather reporting needs. You don't have to look far to find countless positive reviews. Tech experts point out the app's very detailed by-the-minute forecasts, with users gushing over the same, expounding how helpful it is to dodge tornadoes on cross-country drives with data that comes directly from the NOAA. The app averages 4.6 stars on the App Store. AccuWeather is easily a top choice that's proven itself for many years.
Today Weather
If you're a fan of a clean user interface that ensures information is front and center, Today Weather is the weather app for you. It's the newer kid on the block, with its app dating back to just 2017. But where it truly excels is that you can choose the weather service that Today Weather uses for its reports. Options include AccuWeather, Apple WeatherKit, and OpenWeatherMap. Basically, Today Weather slaps a slick UI on top of your preferred weather service. Unfortunately, that's also why there's no web platform available for these weather reports.
Pricing for Today Weather is competitive. There's a monthly subscription that starts at $3 to remove ads, or you can unlock premium features at $7 per month ($18 annually). These features include extended forecasts, enhanced storm alerts, and advanced map layers. Of course, you can also expect a radar, along with localized data, ensuring Today Weather is competitive across pricing and features when compared to the older services that sprang up a decade earlier.
Today Weather offers the best features of its competitors by allowing you to choose your service, rocking one of the best minimalist app designs, and remaining highly customizable. User reviews across mobile app stores appear to agree, pointing squarely to the app's clean layout and accuracy, and scoring 4.7 on the App Store. If you've ever felt that the older weather apps are starting to look pretty dated, then Today Weather should be on your radar.
Yahoo Weather
Yahoo Weather has been available since 2013 on both Android and iOS. Even back then, it was known for its gorgeous Flickr-sourced images and clean UI. The app offers a flat design and plenty of translucency, keeping its reports highly legible while looking good doing it. It's built on top of Weather Underground's data, which is ultimately owned by The Weather Company.
Unlike every other app in today's roundup, Yahoo Weather doesn't offer any subscriptions. As a matter of fact, there are no in-app purchases either. The app is free but ad-supported, with no way to remove those ads. The ads generally stay out of your way, interspersed throughout your feed. They are what ultimately allows the app to be free while offering features like weather alerts, five- to 10-day forecasts, and an interactive radar map. There's also a website available for those times you need to check the forecast in your browser.
Not only has Yahoo Weather proved its worth over the last decade, but you can rest assured the data is accurate, backed by an institution like The Weather Company. Professional tech reviewers have been keen on the design since its launch, highlighting its lovely Flickr photos. Users note in reviews they're fans of the service's accuracy and looks too, with a 4.5 rating on the Play Store. No matter how you slice it, Yahoo Weather has been (and looks like it will remain) a staple.
How we picked the best weather apps
BGR has been covering mobile apps, including weather apps, for well over a decade. This is precisely the knowledge we have leaned on in order to uncover the very best weather apps. We combined our own findings with the opinions of professional tech reporters, alongside user reviews and app store ratings. All the apps we featured scored a four-star rating or above on the App Store and Play Store, ensuring they are fan-favorites. You can come away with a much clearer image of which apps are indeed considered the top of their class.