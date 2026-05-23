10 '80s Toys That Are Worth Serious Cash Today

What's so special about the 1980s? Well, where do we begin? The '80s were a decade that had a huge influence on how we live our lives today. There are plenty of '80s inventions that you're probably still using today, and the cultural impact of the movies, music, and books from this era is undeniable. There's a reason "Stranger Things" is one of the most-watched Netflix shows of all time.

But for all the things we remember the '80s for, the toys might be the most iconic. Of course, these toys are inextricably linked to the movies and TV shows they tie in with. This is the era of the Saturday morning toy ad masquerading as cartoons after all. Of course, there were plenty of great original toys too!

Those who grew up in the '80s and '90s (when these toys and IPs were still very relevant) have strong nostalgia and sense of identity linked to these toys. This is obvious if you watch the Netflix Documentary "The Toys That Made Us," which we named one of the best Netflix documentaries. That's because these toys are more than just bits of plastic and metal. Some people are willing to shell out serious cash for a slice of that '80s childhood, and if you still have one of these toys, you could be in for a sweet payday.