You've Been Using The Wrong Size Mouse Pad For Way Too Long - Here's Why

What was the last time you took note of the mouse pad on your desk? When thinking about updating your setup, it's quite likely you're considering the graphics card or the monitor, and, for comfort, probably purchasing an ergonomic desk chair. Yet there's a high chance you've been using the wrong-size mouse pad for too long, and it's actually making your work or gaming experience much less optimal than it should be.

If you have a teeny mousepad, you know just how annoying it is when your mouse hits the desk in the middle of an intense remote work or gaming session. You may even have made small hand adjustments to keep the keyboard from sliding off, or, in the worst-case scenario, developed some hefty calluses as your wrists are in constant contact with your desk.

A large desk mat, or an XXL mouse pad, seems like a pointless and showy investment until you consider the full picture. On one side, with just a simple update, you can get a slew of ergonomic benefits. On the other hand, you unlock extra mouse space, level your mouse and keyboard, and ultimately make your setup visually pop.