10 Must-Have Gadgets To Level Up Your Gaming Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Building your gaming setup doesn't end with buying a gaming console or the necessary accessories for your gaming PC. With the right devices, you can make your video game sessions more comfortable, convenient, and memorable. To level up your gaming space, we've rounded up 10 gadgets for you to consider.
For this list, we didn't focus on PC upgrades or devices that you need for gaming, such as controllers and headsets. Instead, we selected gadgets that are optional but helpful or stylish add-ons to your gaming room. These include a mouse pad that's also a wireless charger, smart light bars that synchronize with audio, and a retro arcade machine whenever you need to take a break from intense multiplayer matches.
All the gadgets featured here are available on Amazon, with an average minimum rating of 4.0 stars based on at least 1,000 reviews from shoppers. We also combined customer feedback and insights from professional reviews to support why these accessories will make any gaming space feel epic.
GIM Wireless Charging RGB Mouse Pad
Your mouse pad could be as basic as possible, or you can go for something that's both functional and stylish for your gaming space. With the GIM Wireless Charging RGB Mouse Pad, you'll not only have a surface where your gaming mouse can glide smoothly, but you'll also enjoy cable-free charging and RGB lighting for $36.99. Amazon shoppers gave positive feedback on its outstanding build quality and how well the mouse responds when used on this pad, resulting in an average score of 4.5 stars after more than 2,900 reviews.
According to Consumer Tech Review, this mouse pad is an excellent addition to a gaming space because the wireless charging area removes the need for a cable for your phone, reducing clutter, and it only takes a tap of a button to cycle through its 10 different light modes. Amazon customers also said that the mouse pad's wireless charging works without issue, its RGB lights are bright, and its anti-slip rubber base keeps it in place even during frantic mouse movements.
Ergotron LX monitor arm
Monitor arms provide two important benefits for gamers. They free up space on your desk so that it won't be too cluttered with gaming accessories, and they make sure that your monitor is in the best possible position for your comfort. With an average score of 4.6 stars after more than 10,800 reviews, the Ergotron LX is a highly-rated monitor arm that's available on Amazon for $219, with the platform's customers praising it for its ease of assembly, solid construction, and wide range of motion.
This Ergotron monitor arm can hold screens up to 34 inches, and it's compatible with 75mm x 75mm and 100mm x 100mm VESA mounts. You can install it with a desk clamp or a grommet mount, and it even includes a built-in cable management system to further reduce clutter. Work While Walking reviewed the Ergotron LX for standing desk and treadmill desk users, but most of the feedback on the monitor arm applies to gamers, including its amazing stability that keeps the screen at your chosen height and angle, solid construction that prevents it from slipping out of place, and a sleek aluminum build for aesthetic purposes.
Edifier G2000 speakers
Your gaming experience will be amplified when you're playing with crisp and clear audio, and the Edifier G2000 speakers do this without taking up a lot of space. They only measure about 4 inches by 4 inches by 5 inches each, but according to shoppers on Amazon, the speakers have amazing volume and bass for their size, and are able to fill the entire room with sound. Those are part of the reason they have a solid 4.6-star rating on the platform, based on over 3,400 reviews.
In its review of the speakers, TechRadar was surprised by their audio quality, given their size and the $149.99 price. We've actually tagged them as one of the cheap alternatives to your monitor's built-in speakers. Their multiple connectivity options also received praise, as you can use its 3.5mm port, Bluetooth, or USB sound card. They have a total of 12 RGB lighting effects, which Amazon customers said look cool but not too flashy, and they also appreciated the option to add a subwoofer to these speakers for extra bass if needed.
GTPlayer Ace Pro gaming chair
You can play video games while sitting on normal chairs, but gaming chairs elevate the entire experience. They're a combination of ergonomic desk chairs and gaming accessories, and the GTPlayer Ace Pro is an excellent budget-friendly example. It's available for $199.99 on Amazon, where customer reviews mostly focus on the comfort the gaming chair provides and on its high-quality, soft, smooth material. It also has built-in Bluetooth speakers for more immersive gameplay without the need for a cord to plug into a power outlet or a cable to connect to your PC.
As part of its more than 2,000 ratings, which have resulted in an average score of 4.4 stars, Amazon shoppers said that this GTPlayer gaming chair is sturdy and well-made, though it does require assembly when it arrives. However, according to Gadget Crunch, it only takes about 20 minutes to set up, and the YouTube reviewer also mentioned that its fabric material is an improvement from the PU leather often found in other gaming chairs with a similar price. For its comfort and customization, Gadget Crunch said it's definitely worth considering.
Tilted Nation TNSHADOW gaming headset stand
Accessories that pull double duty are very helpful in gaming spaces because they reduce the number of items in the area and eliminate clutter. The Tilted Nation TNSHADOW, however, pulls triple duty, as it's a gaming headset stand, a mouse bungee, and a USB hub for just $49.99 on Amazon. As a gaming headset stand, it adds weight and non-slip grips at the base to prevent tipping over or wobbling, as reviewed by YouTuber Shannon Morse. Meanwhile, a mouse bungee is something you may not think you need until you try it, but it keeps your wired mouse's cable elevated so there's no drag when you move it.
If you plug in the gaming headset stand's USB cable, you gain access to its RGB lighting and can cycle through the colors using a touch button. This also enables a pair of USB-A ports at either side to power other accessories or to charge your phone. According to Amazon shoppers, there aren't many issues with this device's durability or stability, and its lights can be adjusted to match your setup. These push its average score on the platform to an impressive 4.7 stars after more than 4,600 reviews.
Govee Light Bars H6056
Smart lights bring more personality into bedrooms and home theaters, and they can do the same for your gaming space. The Govee Light Bar H6056, also known as the Govee Flow Plus, is a well-reviewed option on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.6 stars based on more than 7,100 reviews, as shoppers are impressed by the different ways to install and use these smart lights. They also said they provide great value, as a pair costs $49.99.
For these Govee smart lights, you can choose between laying them flat, standing them vertically, or mounting them behind a monitor or TV. How-To Geek said that setup is quick and easy, including pairing the devices to the Govee app. Through this app, you'll be able to access deep customization options for the smart lights, including a Music mode that makes them react to the surrounding sound, such as the audio from your video games. Otherwise, you can also simply adjust the colors to suit your mood, whether you're playing a cozy game or an action-packed adventure. There's also an option to integrate the smart lights with Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can make changes via voice commands.
Crownful 4L Mini Fridge
You wouldn't want to lose your momentum while you're playing video games because you need to leave your gaming room to refill your water bottle or to get a drink. That's why gamers should consider getting a fridge for their gaming space, though probably not a full-sized one. Something like the Crownful 4L Mini Fridge, which is available from Amazon for just $49.99, should be more than enough.
This mini fridge measures just about 5 inches by 6 inches by 8 inches and holds up to six 12-ounce soda cans. It can also be used for snacks, though, as with the flick of a switch at the back, it can shift from cooling to warming, with the ability to maintain a temperature of up to 149 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature change happens fairly quickly, according to a review by Is It Worth It?, and it does so while remaining relatively quiet, said Amazon shoppers. This means the mini fridge won't be a distraction while you play, and it will keep cold drinks and warm snacks within reach.
Amazon Echo Dot Max smart speaker
Smart speakers provide different kinds of conveniences around the home as they enable easy access to voice assistants. Gamers can benefit from them as well, especially if they go for a highly-rated model like the Amazon Echo Dot Max. It has an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 3,000 reviews, with the retailer's customers describing the $99.99 device as a worthy purchase if you'll be upgrading from older Amazon Echo models because of its improved sound quality and easy integration into your existing setup.
The star of the show, as with all Amazon Echo speakers, is Amazon's Alexa. The digital assistant carries out voice commands for things like adjusting the smart lights in your gaming area or looking up information online about the game you're playing. Trusted Reviews said that the Amazon Echo Dot Max is a great all-around smart speaker with support for Matter, Thread, and Zigbee, and that it features a practical design with volume buttons on a rocker switch and a wide choice of colors to match your gaming area's aesthetic.
Winix 5510 air purifier
Gaming sessions can get pretty intense, and if you'll be eating and drinking while playing or shut up in a close room, odors and stale air can accumulate in the area. You should consider getting an air purifier that can keep your gaming space fresh, and one of the well-reviewed models on Amazon is the Winix 5510. According to the platform's shoppers, it works hard to maintain clean air with an Auto Mode that adjusts fan speed based on the air quality its sensors detect, and it's very quiet, so you won't be disturbed while you're gaming. Also contributing to its 4.6-star score after more than 30,700 reviews is the ease of replacing its filters, along with their reasonable prices.
This Winix air purifier features four filters, including a fine-mesh pre-filter for large particles, an Advanced Odor Control filter for smells, a True HEPA filter for allergens, and PlasmaWave technology that neutralizes remaining pollutants. According to Air Purifier First, they work as intended, removing particles and odors from the air around you, with excellent performance in testing.
Arcade1Up Class of '81 Deluxe arcade machine
When you've failed against a boss fight several times in a row, or when you're on a losing streak in multiplayer games, it might help to take a quick break. Playing retro games could get you back on the winning track, and the Arcade1Up Class of '81 Deluxe is a great addition to any gaming space for this reason. For $499.99, you'll get an arcade machine with 12 built-in titles: "Dig Dug", "Dig Dug II", "Galaga", "Galaga '88", "Galaxian", "King & Balloon", "Mappy", "Ms. Pac-Man", "Rally-X", "Rolling Thunder", "Rompers", and "The Tower of Druaga".
This Arcade1Up arcade machine has received an average rating of 4.6 stars based on more than 1,100 reviews, with Amazon shoppers loving the nostalgia it evokes, thanks to its bright, colorful 17-inch LCD screen and responsive controls. The device can be connected to your home's Wi-Fi network to challenge friends and climb up online leaderboards. LaptopMag said in its review that its powerful stereo speakers make gameplay even more enjoyable, adding to its value as it's cheaper than traditional arcade machines.
How we chose these gadgets for your gaming space
For this roundup of gadgets, the devices that we've featured are all available for purchase on Amazon. The products have received average ratings of at least 4.4 stars on the platform and at least 1,000 reviews, providing confidence in their high scores.
For each gadget, we focused on its specifications and features that could help you level up your gaming setup. We also highlighted positive comments from Amazon customers and from trustworthy websites and channels to further showcase why they deserve to be on this list.