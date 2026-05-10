10 Must-Have Gadgets To Level Up Your Gaming Space

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Building your gaming setup doesn't end with buying a gaming console or the necessary accessories for your gaming PC. With the right devices, you can make your video game sessions more comfortable, convenient, and memorable. To level up your gaming space, we've rounded up 10 gadgets for you to consider.

For this list, we didn't focus on PC upgrades or devices that you need for gaming, such as controllers and headsets. Instead, we selected gadgets that are optional but helpful or stylish add-ons to your gaming room. These include a mouse pad that's also a wireless charger, smart light bars that synchronize with audio, and a retro arcade machine whenever you need to take a break from intense multiplayer matches.

All the gadgets featured here are available on Amazon, with an average minimum rating of 4.0 stars based on at least 1,000 reviews from shoppers. We also combined customer feedback and insights from professional reviews to support why these accessories will make any gaming space feel epic.