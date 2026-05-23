What Is The 30-30-30 Hard Reset Rule For Routers?
Having your Wi-Fi go out can really throw off your day, especially if you have essential smart home gadgets that need to be connected in order to work. You can often solve the problem by simply rebooting your router. We've all heard the "have you tried unplugging it and plugging it back in" joke, but it really does apply in many cases. However, if a reboot doesn't work, your next step is to perform a hard reset. It's also known as the 30-30-30 reset rule, a reference to the actual process.
A 30-30-30 hard reset entails holding a router's reset button for 30 seconds, unplugging the device for 30 seconds while still holding the button down, and plugging the router back in while leaving your finger on the button for another 30 seconds. While a reboot keeps your settings saved and just restarts the device, a hard reset will restore your router to its factory settings.
It's a simple and easy-to-remember rule, but unfortunately, it only applies to older routers and can lead to issues with AC (Wi-Fi 5) and newer routers, sometimes even corrupting bootloaders or firmware. Nowadays, Wi-Fi 5 is dated, Wi-Fi 6 is widespread, and Wi-Fi 7 is available for a small (but growing) number of devices — to the point that you may be wondering if you should or shouldn't upgrade to a Wi-Fi 7 router. No matter what you decide about Wi-Fi 7, you probably don't have a router that can be reset with the 30-30-30 rule.
The 30-30-30 rule can damage newer routers
It's possible you still have a Wi-Fi 4 router, as the technology still works in 2026. Considering that it has been well over a decade since its successor was introduced, though, you should probably replace your router anyway. Using the 30-30-30 rule on a newer router isn't guaranteed to cause issues, but it also won't necessarily solve your problem. Newer models don't handle memory in the same way as the old ones, so the old method won't benefit the new device.
If you're not sure whether your router is one that can be safely restored to factory settings using the 30-30-30 rule, err on the side of caution. One Reddit user says they bricked a Netgear Nighthawk R7000, at the time a popular and reliable Wi-Fi 5 router, trying to reset it this way.
The best thing to do is consult your manual, but if you're in a pinch, holding down your router's reset button while leaving it connected to a power source throughout the process is generally a safe option. For Netgear routers, you only need to hold it down for about seven seconds. There may not be a catchy name to remember it by, but resetting routers today is definitely easier than it used to be.