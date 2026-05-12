8 Reasons You Should (And Shouldn't) Upgrade Your Router To Wi-Fi 7

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Right now, the best Wi-Fi technology money can buy comes in the form of Wi-Fi 7, also known by its much less sexy name, "IEEE 802.11be." There's no arguing that Wi-Fi 7 is better than what's come before it in every conceivable way. It's the closest we've come to a wireless equivalent for Ethernet, which has traditionally always been more reliable than Wi-Fi.

Hearing all the hype about Wi-Fi 7 might have you chomping at the bit to upgrade your home Wi-Fi. That is, until you see how much a good Wi-Fi 7 router or mesh system will cost. Yes, as the latest and greatest Wi-Fi standard, the asking price is quite steep, although entry-level routers are coming down to more acceptable prices.

Nonetheless, upgrading your Wi-Fi isn't just about the costs. It's a major undertaking. So it's not something you should do for marginal gains or features you don't need. With that in mind, let's look at some good reasons to make the jump to lucky number seven, and some equally good reasons to save your money and stick with what you have.