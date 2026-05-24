Why Almost No One Needs A Flagship Smartphone Anymore

When it comes to buying a new tech, there's always a temptation to get the latest and greatest. With products like smartphones that have good, better, best options, many feel like they must opt for the most expensive, feature-packed flagship model to enjoy all the benefits the device has to offer. This isn't necessarily true, however. While there are always upgraded features, specs, and even design changes with the flagship device, the average user probably doesn't need them. It's nice to have all the bells and whistles, but, for the majority of users, the top-of-the-line versions aren't always worth the extra dollars.

The reason this is particularly important to mention today is that many desirable features are software related, and they are usually available across the full line of phones. Yes, that includes even the budget friendly models in some cases. While there's absolutely a market for those who will leverage every last feature and upgrade of a flagship smartphone, it's usually one of the lower versions that makes sense for most customers.