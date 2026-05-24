Why Almost No One Needs A Flagship Smartphone Anymore
When it comes to buying a new tech, there's always a temptation to get the latest and greatest. With products like smartphones that have good, better, best options, many feel like they must opt for the most expensive, feature-packed flagship model to enjoy all the benefits the device has to offer. This isn't necessarily true, however. While there are always upgraded features, specs, and even design changes with the flagship device, the average user probably doesn't need them. It's nice to have all the bells and whistles, but, for the majority of users, the top-of-the-line versions aren't always worth the extra dollars.
The reason this is particularly important to mention today is that many desirable features are software related, and they are usually available across the full line of phones. Yes, that includes even the budget friendly models in some cases. While there's absolutely a market for those who will leverage every last feature and upgrade of a flagship smartphone, it's usually one of the lower versions that makes sense for most customers.
Comparing the latest phones
There's a solid argument that midrange phones actually offer the best value, but for most people, even the base model is perfectly adequate. Consider the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra compared to the base model Galaxy S26. Sure, the S26 Ultra has a bigger screen, S Pen support, improved cameras, a higher-end processor, and bigger battery, but the Samsung Galaxy S26 is still a pretty powerful phone with decent cameras and the same memory as the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra models with less storage. Plus, it offers an almost identical software experience. Though it's missing the built-in Privacy Display, you can still use features like the popular Horizontal Lock for steady video shooting.
Over to Apple, when comparing the iPhone 17 Pro with the iPhone 17, the latter base model is not as durable, you get a step-down processor, slightly shorter battery life, and less optical zoom. But it offers genuinely excellent value that will meet most needs. It even has Apple Intelligence and cool features like the Center Stage front camera and Dual Capture mode. With Google, even the budget-friendly Pixel 10a is a solid choice. Compared to the flagship Google Pixel 10 Pro, it has a bigger battery that affords longer rated battery life. While it has less RAM, lower-res ultra-wide camera, and a less powerful processor, it can still run all the best Google AI goodies and take fantastic photos.
Don't overspend on your next phone
When you really boil it down, seeing how the numbers are inflated in flagship phones might suggest to you that you're missing out if you don't get it. But the truth is that it may not make a noticeable difference for most everyday users. If you're only posting photos on social media, do you really need the best possible camera, or will one that takes very impressive shots suffice? Even photos taken with midrange phones nowadays are good enough to print and frame. Processing power is important, but unless you're a power user or gamer, what you get in midrange and even, in some cases, budget phones, is more than enough to handle everyday activities.
There is still a case for getting the most premium phone. Serious mobile gamers, for example, or content creators who want to shoot in RAW mode, need higher-res cameras or advanced optical zoom will benefit from upgrades. But for basic productivity, casual gaming, web surfing, shooting photos and videos for posterity or social media, even advanced AI, you don't necessarily need the flagship phone. Save a few hundred bucks in some cases and go with the base model. The good news is that if you find it doesn't meet your needs, or you'd have use for upgraded features the base model doesn't have, you can always upgrade or trade-in.