Being a vinyl enthusiast is generally an enjoyable hobby until you hear your first crackle. In most cases, a speck of dust lodged in the groove of your record is to blame. However, if you've been enjoying daily listening sessions for a while and the audio quality continues to degrade, it could also be a sign that you should replace your turntable stylus.

Most styluses will deliver solid sound for around 1000 hours if you properly maintain them (and you can bump that up to 1200 or 2000 hours if you use a MicroLine or Shibata stylus). Still, since maintenance of both the needle and the record contributes to the overall lifespan, you can't rely on numbers alone. This is especially true if you haven't tracked your listening time diligently.

In case you suspect that your turntable stylus is gearing up to meet the choir invisible, it's much better to take a proactive approach. After all, a damaged one can scratch your precious vinyl. So, inspecting the turntable stylus for deformations and paying close attention to the audio quality on a record you know sounds good will yield more accurate results.