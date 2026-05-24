What The Little Light On Your Laptop's F4 Key Means (And How To Turn It Off)

The F4 key light usually turns off once you click it again to re-enable your microphone. While this is controlled at the OS level, you should also verify that you didn't accidentally mute your application or press the mute or microphone button on your headset. Typically, the microphone capabilities return once you press the key and the light turns off. If the light stays on it's likely glitched.

The easiest fix is to check if the function key is accidentally locked or unlocked. Normally, the hotkey access simply involves pressing the function (Fn) and escape (Esc) on your keyboard. Typically, you'd know if the function lock is on by whether or not the escape key has an LED light next to it. When it is locked, you can press the key directly without holding down the dedicated function key; when it is unlocked, it requires the function key and F4 to toggle the microphone mute on or off. Just note that the behavior can be changed in your firmware settings. Pressing the Fn and F4 key while it is locked can change the key's intended behavior.

If that did not resolve the issue and you know you don't have any sticky keys, which happens, even if the laptop brand is reliable, the error may be due to software glitches or outdated drivers. If you have a hotkey application, you can try restarting it. Otherwise, try updating your keyboard drivers in Windows 11's Device Manager.