3 Reasons To Stop Using Nova Launcher On Your Android Phone

For years, Nova Launcher was viewed as one of the best third-party Android launchers thanks to the sheer amount of customization it offered users. However, last year many users started to migrate away after the beloved launcher was deemed "dead" by the community.

This followed an announcement by the sole developer at the time, and the original creator, that he was stepping away from Branch, the company that purchased Nova Launcher back in 2022. The launcher was then purchased by another company, Instabridge, which released an update promising to maintain the beloved launcher and find a way forward for it.

It's been a few months since that acquisition, and while Nova Launcher remains available to download on Google Play for free, the launcher's average rating has dropped to 3.1 stars based on over 1.37 million reviews, a far cry from the app's previous highly-rated days. Each day, more and more Nova users appear to be walking away.