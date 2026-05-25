These 5 Retro Inspired Consoles Are The Best Way To Play Your Old Nintendo Games
For gamers who still have their stack of old Game Boy, SNES, Nintendo 64, and other retro Nintendo cartridges, it can be a pain to play them today. Simply put, the hardware wasn't made to last this long, and modding them to include HDMI ports, backlights, and better screens isn't something everyone wants to do. Then there's the challenge of modern big-screen TVs, which can't produce an old-school CRT-style image, resulting in a blurry, laggy mess that ruins the nostalgia of legendary games. Capacitors age, and, in all honesty, gamers and collectors will get better results by backing up their cartridges and emulating them. Users can just do this right up to Nintendo Switch on their Steam Deck, for example, though it lacks the form factor and feel of the original hardware.
But what if there were new retro-inspired consoles that had the same tactile feel and image reproduction, with modern bells and whistles to make compatibility friction a thing of the past? Companies like Analogue have completely changed the game by using Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology. Unlike traditional software emulators, these systems recreate the original Nintendo hardware at the transistor level, offering 100% compatibility and zero lag. These niche devices are literally upgraded versions of the original hardware, featuring your favorite Game Boy games displayed on a sharp, backlit screen and 64-bit gameplay in stunning 4K.
Analogue Pocket
The Analogue Pocket is widely considered the gold standard for portable retro handheld gaming. It's a multi-video-game-system powerhouse that can handle Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges out of the box. It doesn't use software emulation, but dual FPGA chips that act like the original hardware. This lets games run with the same timing and performance but with modern refinements to make them look better than ever.
The best feature is the 3.5-inch LCD screen, which has a 1600 x 1400 resolution, which is 10 times the resolution of the original Game Boy. This high pixel density allows the Analogue Pocket to recreate accurate display modes that mimic the specific look of a Game Boy Light (A Japanese Game Boy Pocket with a backlit screen) or a Game Boy Advance SP. Reviews describe the Analogue Pocket as the ultimate retro handheld with color accuracy and motion clarity that original Nintendo hardware simply can't match.
A separate dock is also available to output games to a television at 1080p, giving players a Nintendo Switch-like experience to either play their game libraries on the big screen like a home console or take their collection on the go. Players can use software emulation on an Amazon Fire TV Stick, but that also means they won't be using the original cartridge to play the game as intended. It's a premium handheld that treats a gamer's old cartridges with the respect and nostalgia they deserve.
Analogue 3D
Nintendo 64 games have been hard to emulate and replicate with FPGA technology in the past, but fast-forward to today, and both methods of playing seem to have been cracked. Analogue 3D is an FPGA-based solution that lets gamers play any Nintendo 64 cartridge with a focus on 4K resolution and pinpoint hardware accuracy. It features four original controller ports, so players can plug in their original N64 controllers and play four-player bangers like "Super Smash Bros." and "Mario Kart 64". It also eliminates the blurry anti-aliasing and fuzzy video output that rears its ugly head when connected to anything that isn't a CRT television.
Analogue 3D uses a custom FPGA, so every N64 cartridge runs exactly as it should without the glitches and crashes found in traditional software emulation. Digital Foundry noted that it "overclocks the N64 in spectacular fashion", providing a rock-solid experience that feels like playing on a high-end CRT monitor. It also has "Original Display Modes" that simulate the look of professional studio monitors. For N64 fans who want to see their favorite games in resolutions Shigeru Miyamoto could only dream of in the 1990s, the Analogue 3D is the best way to do it. It's the first and only 4K Nintendo 64 cartridge compatible system on the market. It's an essential piece of hardware.
Nt Mini and Super Nt alternatives
With Analogue now retiring its Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System devices (the Nt Mini and Super Nt, respectively), retro collectors either have to pay over the odds on eBay from third-party sellers or pick an alternative FPGA option. With prices for both consoles now running over $1,000, it's just not cost-effective to hunt one of these Analogue options down. There are plenty of alternatives to choose from in this space, and it won't be the compromise many think it is.
The Retro-Bit Retro Duo 2 is a great budget-friendly substitute for retro players who want to play both NES and SNES cartridges. While it only uses traditional system-on-a-chip (SoC) hardware emulation rather than a high-end FPGA, it does let gamers play their NES and SNES cartridges on a single console. According to Nintendo Life, it's a solid option for players who want a simple plug-and-play experience. It lacks the 4K scaling of Analogue products, but it gets the job done for a fraction of the cost. Besides, 4K resolution isn't really necessary for 8 or 16-bit gaming. Until Analogue decides to do another run of NES and SNES machines, accessible options such as Retro-Bit Retro Duo are best for NES and SNES gaming on a modern display using original cartridges. Nintendo Switch Online is an official offering, too, but it's a software-emulation-based solution with an extremely limited library.
Nintendo DS and 3DS budget option
There's no Analogue console or cartridge solution at all for Nintendo's dual-screen era. For gamers looking to play backups of their Nintendo DS and some low-demand 3DS games on the go on a budget, the Anbernic RG DS is worth a look. It features a unique dual-screen layout that perfectly mimics the original Nintendo DS Lite hardware. While it relies on software emulation, it's one of the best and cheapest ways to play dual-screen games. While smartphones are more than capable of running Nintendo DS software, and some can run Nintendo Switch games, nothing beats the proper ergonomics of near-original hardware.
To really push the hardware and run some 3DS games, install the Linux-based Rocknix operating system. By visiting the nightly builds GitHub page, users can find the "ROCKNIX-RK3566.aarch64-20260512-Specific.img.gz" release and download it to their PC. Then users will need a microSD card; at least 128GB is ideal. Next, download Rufus and select the downloaded Rocknix file to create a disk image on the MicroSD card.
Inside the MicroSD card file directory, go into the "device_trees" folder, then find and copy the ds.dtb filename. Then navigate to the "extlinux" folder and open the "extlinux. Open the conf file in Notepad, then replace the filename in the config with the copied filename. This ensures the correct version of Rocknix is installed on the Anbernic RG DS. Then simply plug the MicroSD card into the console, hold down the power button for four seconds and let Rocknix install. Then enable the USB gadget function to transfer game backups and enjoy.
Nintendo DS and 3DS premium option
For Nintendo DS and 3DS fans looking for the absolute best performance for dual-screen games and high-end emulation in one handheld, the Ayn Thor is a solid option. While the Ambernic option is great for budget users, the Thor provides the raw power needed to upscale 3DS games to higher resolutions, making them look significantly better than they did on the original 240p screens. It has high-quality dual displays and a premium build that feels closer to a modern smartphone or a Steam Deck than a run-of-the-mill budget emulation handheld. Overall, it's a top-tier performer in the retro gaming space.
The extra processing power in the Ayn Thor means no frame dips or audio stutters that can crop up on less powerful devices. Because 3DS emulation is more demanding than its predecessor, a good amount of processing overhead ensures smooth gameplay on more demanding titles like "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D," while improving graphics thanks to higher resolutions. It's a versatile all-in-one device for other retro systems too, making it a great investment for players looking for one device to handle all their retro game backups.