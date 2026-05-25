These 5 Retro Inspired Consoles Are The Best Way To Play Your Old Nintendo Games

For gamers who still have their stack of old Game Boy, SNES, Nintendo 64, and other retro Nintendo cartridges, it can be a pain to play them today. Simply put, the hardware wasn't made to last this long, and modding them to include HDMI ports, backlights, and better screens isn't something everyone wants to do. Then there's the challenge of modern big-screen TVs, which can't produce an old-school CRT-style image, resulting in a blurry, laggy mess that ruins the nostalgia of legendary games. Capacitors age, and, in all honesty, gamers and collectors will get better results by backing up their cartridges and emulating them. Users can just do this right up to Nintendo Switch on their Steam Deck, for example, though it lacks the form factor and feel of the original hardware.

But what if there were new retro-inspired consoles that had the same tactile feel and image reproduction, with modern bells and whistles to make compatibility friction a thing of the past? Companies like Analogue have completely changed the game by using Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology. Unlike traditional software emulators, these systems recreate the original Nintendo hardware at the transistor level, offering 100% compatibility and zero lag. These niche devices are literally upgraded versions of the original hardware, featuring your favorite Game Boy games displayed on a sharp, backlit screen and 64-bit gameplay in stunning 4K.