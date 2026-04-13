Turn Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Into A Retro Gaming Console With This Free App

If you're a fan of old video games and have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you could play '90's classics on your TV with RetroArch, an open-source app. The entire setup shouldn't take more than 30 minutes, and once you are done, retro games like "Super Mario All-Stars," "Battlezone," and "Ms. Pac-Man" are a tap away. The best part is that RetroArch is completely free and includes emulators from almost every gaming system, including PlayStation, Super Nintendo, Sega, and more.

RetroArch works across operating systems, be it Windows, macOS, Android, or iOS. It also features a wide range of configurations to streamline gameplay and even supports gaming controllers. So, in addition to your Amazon Fire TV Stick remote, you can use a Bluetooth gaming controller for a seamless, console-like experience. Additionally, you can host a gaming session, simply watch one, or livestream gameplay on platforms like Twitch or YouTube.

With RetroArch, you can turn any old TV into a retro gaming console. All you need is an Amazon Fire TV Stick and a few other accessories, though most other streaming sticks are also compatible.