Your PlayStation 5 Might Be Upside Down, But You're Not Alone

Released in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 is great for a number of things, including accessing a vast library of games, but its unique design seems to have left some owners on the internet confused over the system's true orientation. With options for positioning the machine either vertically or horizontally, some gamers are surprised to learn their consoles are actually upside down. Fortunately, there are some signs to look out for.

There are a number of indicators that a PlayStation 5 is topsy turvy, including which way the games enter when using a Disk Edition of the system. However, there are other signs users can check, such as the locations of certain components and physical indicators. While likely harmless, having your PS5 sitting the wrong way can create an opportunity for system problems, so we'll tell you how to check if it's sitting correctly so you can get the most out of your PS5.

Funny enough, even Sony isn't always sure what direction the console should be placed. Back in 2021, Kotaku reported that the company released a video showing the PlayStation upside down, which Sony eventually deleted. However, remember that even on the Slim models, the PlayStation 5 has two slots for feet that help it lie horizontally (you can find them in the etched grooves near the center of the device), so you can also make sure those slots are facing downward.