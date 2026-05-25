4 Budget AirPods Accessories That Actually Improve Your Daily Use
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If you use Apple products, the company's own earbuds offer a great way to get the most out of your other devices. AirPods can do some clever things besides playing music, such as live translation and hearing assistance that make them more than just wireless headphones. There are currently three AirPods models to choose from, ranging from earbuds with or without eartips to over-the-ear headphones.
Whichever kind of AirPods you own, there are plenty of cool accessories out there that will improve your overall experience. Some make your AirPods more comfortable to wear, while others offer greater protection to ensure your (not inexpensive) headphones stay safe. If you're willing to spend some more money, there are accessories for every budget, but you don't actually have to spend that much to upgrade your AirPods. Here are four accessories for your AirPods, most of which are under $10, that will actually improve your daily usage.
Hagibis Cleaning Pen
Cleaning your tech is especially important when it comes to wearables for obvious reasons, but a lot of us don't do it as often as we should. That's why a tool like the Hagibis Cleaning Pen is a great investment, and an inexpensive one at only $7.99 on Amazon. The pen includes three different cleaning tools: a sponge for cleaning the inside of the charging case, a high-density brush for cleaning that black mesh on the side of your AirPods, and a metal tip for removing stubborn dirt and dust. Its shape and size also make it easy to take with you, and it can be used to clean a range of devices, including hearing aids, Apple Watches, and iPhones.
The Hagibis Cleaning Pen has 4.5 stars based on over 29,000 ratings — among those are more than 1,000 five-star reviews. One reviewer said they were "thoroughly impressed with how effective and easy it is to use," calling it "indispensable." Not everyone was impressed by the quality, but at $8, it's an easy solution to an everyday problem.
Rfunguango Secure Lock Case
Getting a case for your AirPods case might sound silly, but it can provide benefits like improved grip and personalization. A sturdy case cover provides protection, and for those of us who are constantly dropping our devices, a cover that snaps shut is essential. If you're willing to spend a little more, the Guardian Rugged Anti-Lost AirPods Protective Case ($21.99) is a good option, but there are cheaper solutions out there.
For a budget option, go with the Rfunguango Secure Lock Case, which starts at $7.98 on Amazon and also comes with a cleaning kit. It's available for all AirPods and AirPods Pro models, most coming in a variety of colors and selling for under $10. It might look too rugged and bulky for some, but that translates into a sturdier case that your AirPods won't fall out of. The Rfunguango has 4.2 stars on Amazon and over 1,000 five-star reviews. While some have had the latch malfunction or break, the case cover seems to do a better job than its budget price might suggest.
Yinva Ear Hooks
Wireless earbuds are convenient for listening to music while you work out, but they don't always feel secure. That's why ear hooks can be great for those who want to run without worrying about an AirPod falling out and getting lost. You can get a set for as low as $4.99 on Amazon, with the Yinva Ear Hooks being designed to work with any AirPods or AirPods Pro model. They're also sold in bundles, with a three-pack selling for only $6.99, and come in transparent, black, and pink.
The Yinva Ear Hooks have four stars on Amazon and over 600 five-star reviews praising their fit and function. One user claims the accessory improved their AirPods' sound quality and helped the headphones better sit in their ears. However, they may secure the AirPods a bit too well. Some users have said the hooks are hard to remove, which can be a problem since the AirPods won't fit into the charger with them attached.
ProCase for AirPods Max
Apple's over-the-ear headphones can also be improved with the right accessories like cases or ear pad and headband covers that protect your AirPods Max and make them more comfortable to wear. Plus, while the AirPods Max come with a matching smart case, they're designed to be used while charging. That means the headband is left exposed, and given that these are pricey headphones, you'll probably want to get a good case to keep your AirPods Max or AirPods Max 2 safe and clean when they aren't in use.
A great budget option is ProCase's Hard Case for AirPods Max, which comes with ear cushion covers and costs between $18.99 and $23.99 depending on the color. Even if you don't care about the covers, the case alone is worth it at that price. The ProCase has 4.8 stars and almost 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon from users who appreciate the extra protection it provides. Since the AirPods Max don't come with a good case, you'll want to invest in one to protect your expensive headphones, and at right around $20, ProCase's bundle is a great value.
Methodology
In selecting products for this list, we defined "budget" as under $10 for AirPods and AirPods Pro and under $20 for AirPods Max. There are accessories for in-ear AirPods that fall into the $10 to $20 range, but we wanted to focus on the cheapest available options. That said, having to replace or repurchase the same flimsy item won't save you any money, so we looked for specific accessories that had good reviews and at least four stars on Amazon.