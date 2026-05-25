4 Budget AirPods Accessories That Actually Improve Your Daily Use

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If you use Apple products, the company's own earbuds offer a great way to get the most out of your other devices. AirPods can do some clever things besides playing music, such as live translation and hearing assistance that make them more than just wireless headphones. There are currently three AirPods models to choose from, ranging from earbuds with or without eartips to over-the-ear headphones.

Whichever kind of AirPods you own, there are plenty of cool accessories out there that will improve your overall experience. Some make your AirPods more comfortable to wear, while others offer greater protection to ensure your (not inexpensive) headphones stay safe. If you're willing to spend some more money, there are accessories for every budget, but you don't actually have to spend that much to upgrade your AirPods. Here are four accessories for your AirPods, most of which are under $10, that will actually improve your daily usage.