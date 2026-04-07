That Black Mesh On The Side Of Your AirPods Isn't A Speaker – Here's What It's For

AirPods are Apple's signature wireless earbuds that have been around for almost a decade at this point. Over multiple generations, the design hasn't changed all that much: white buds, long stems, and silicone ear tips (at least on the AirPods Pro models). Another AirPods staple is the black mesh cutouts that have been there since the beginning, in one location or another. At first glance, it's easy to confuse the mesh as some kind of speaker, but that's not the case.

The black mesh sections are actually vents, and they serve a couple of important functions. Primarily, they're a passageway for air moving in and out of the AirPods acoustic chamber. The main driver for each bud lives inside the chamber, and those drivers need proper airflow to deliver crisp, clear highs and deep bass.

The vents also help to equalize pressure when wearing AirPods for a more comfortable listening experience, and according to the AirPods subreddit, to improve the efficacy of features like active noise canceling (ANC) and transparency. The latter is a function you'll find on many pairs of recent wireless buds, which lets in a small amount of ambient sound, allowing you to talk to someone nearby while the AirPods continue to filter background noise.