What The Orange Light On Your HP Laptop Is For

The orange or amber charging light is the more common issue affecting HP laptop users. You will find this LED indicator either near the charging port or along the front edge of the laptop, alongside other indicators like power and wireless connectivity. There are two possible scenarios here: one where you see a solid orange light and another where the orange light keeps blinking.

A solid orange/amber light typically indicates that the laptop is plugged into charging and the battery level is under 90%. If you keep the laptop plugged into a little longer, the light should turn white, indicating a full charge. This behavior helps users visually identify the charging levels even while the laptop is turned off. In case you see a solid orange light despite the laptop being fully charged, try disabling Battery Saver within the Windows settings or updating the BIOS.

When the orange light keeps blinking, you need to perform a power reset. For that, turn off the laptop, unplug the power adapter, disconnect the battery, and hold the power button for 15-20 seconds to drain any residual charge. Once done, reconnect both the battery and the adapter, and check whether the orange light stops blinking. For most, this should work. If it doesn't, there could be a hardware-related issue. To verify that, remove the battery and try running the laptop with the adapter plugged in. If it works now, you likely have a faulty battery. In case the problem persists, try another charging adapter, as that too could be at fault.