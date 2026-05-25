Meet The Ploopy Bean – A Mouse That Works Like A Lenovo ThinkPad Keyboard

A computer mouse can come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. Some are designed for business, while others are built with gaming in mind. There is even one that is just a small red circle and it's now available through Ploopy. Called the Bean, it's a mouse, or rather a pointing stick, that acts like one. It's a compact device that features a small red nub at its core that acts as the mouse.

The Ploopy Bean is inspired by ThinkPad computers originally made by IBM, though the company no longer makes PCs. Instead of using a traditional mouse that sits beside the keyboard on a mousepad, ThinkPad featured a little red button at the center of the attached keyboard called the TrackPoint II. The Bean uses that same technology but puts it in the form of a full mouse rather than on the keyboard. However, it isn't wireless as it does need a USB-A to USB-C cable to connect to a computer.

The Ploopy Bean looks like a standard mouse except for the red button at the center and its four buttons. The main difference between it and a normal mouse is that it does not need to be physically moved to control the cursor. At the time of writing, the Bean is available to preorder on Ploopy's website.