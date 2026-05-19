Driverless Waymo Taxis Are Bugging Out In Atlanta

It's the subject of so much dystopian fiction, a future where our boldest technological advances are sabotaged by malfunctioning or rogue AI. One of the most common channels for that kind of tech anxiety in fiction is now seeping into reality in the form of glitching autonomous cars, increasingly available in the form of robotaxis in a number of U.S. cities.

Self-driving cars have been a dream for decades, but it's a dream perpetually paired with a certain level of apprehension. As pleasant as being shepherded around in an autonomous vehicle while you relax, read, or scroll on your phone sounds, many drivers are reluctant to cede control to a fully automated system.

Fears of rogue, self-driving vehicles causing major pileups or striking pedestrians have existed as long as the concept of autonomous cars itself, and recent developments in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, where Waymos have been bugging out, piling up and blocking traffic, have done nothing to allay those fears. Though Waymo still believes it can make streets safer despite a number of recent incidents, the optics on situations like the one occurring in Atlanta make it an uphill battle for the autonomous car vendor.