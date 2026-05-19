Your Google Pixel Watch Sleep Tracking Might Be Broken - But It Should Be Fixed Soon

Pixel Watch owners are experiencing issues with their sleep data. First identified on Reddit, users noticed that their watches showed "No recent data. Wear your watch to sleep" messages, despite Fitbit applications revealing that sleep cycles were recorded via their smart watches. Users who attempted to troubleshoot by restarting their watches saw no change in their displayed fitness data. While Reddit complaints largely center around the Google Pixel 2, the scale of the problem remains unknown.

Some users have noted that this is indicative of wider reliability issue with Google's Pixel watch lineup. However, most users are advised not to panic. Although Google has not confirmed the source of the problem, Fitbit's continued data collection points to the bug likely being a noncritical issue. In the meantime, Google has confirmed that it is working on it. Billed by Google as "everything you need is on your wrist," the Pixel Watch is widely considered one of the best wearables for sleep tracking due to its long battery life and contextual recommendations.

Providing "Morning Brief" sleep summaries and daily Sleep Scores, the Pixels' sleep tracking capabilities remain one of the product's most lauded attributes. However, the popular watch has experienced several health-tracking mishaps already, ranging from skewed step counts to missing data. Whether such concerns continue to persist is anyone's guess. And while Google's wearable lineup has suffered from these high-profile bugs, including its AI Health Coach's early proclivity for hallucinations, the company's willingness to patch issues as they arise will likely keep Google's wearables popular.