Do Costco TVs Go On Clearance?

The reality is, you can find TVs on clearance at Costco if you know what to look for and have access to the right tools. First, it's important to note the difference between a sale and clearance. Sales frequently happen on TVs around Black Friday, the Super Bowl, and other big events. Clearance sales are distinct from regular sales because they're dependent on inventory, popularity, and manager discretion. This means a TV on sale at one location may be listed at full retail price at another location. You can tell a Costco clearance sale item by special in-store signage and with prices that have a ".97" at the end of it.

A good time to look for clearance sales is when the newer models in a series start to roll out. If the OLED you've been eyeing for the last year or two is being replaced by a new iteration in the same series, there's a good chance Costco will give any remaining inventory the lower clearance price. Another good opportunity is when display models are moved to the floor to sell. They still receive the same warranty coverage and protection plans as standard models, including the generous policy that leads to so many TV returns, but can often be had for a fraction of the price. If there's a specific TV you're interested in, ask a manager when they think a display model may be on sale.