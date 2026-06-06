What Is The 45-Degree Rule For 3D Printing?

The 45-degree rule is boon and bane alike to 3D printers everywhere. If you've spent much time with fused deposition modeling (FDM) printers, you've probably run afoul of this cruel intersection of geometry and physics, with droopy or ruined prints as the unfortunate fruit of your carelessness. Of course, if you're a novice, you may have never encountered the 45-degree rule and its consequences, even if you've already gone over the things you should know before buying a 3D printer.

The 45-degree rule came about because your 3D printer struggles against the primordial force of gravity. What is the rule? The 45-degree rule refers to the angle at which a build can safely support its layers while it builds an overhang. With angles up to 45 degrees, about half of an additional layer sits atop the layer beneath it, giving it enough support to retain its shape while it cools.

Best case scenario, you'll be left with a deformed or misshapen print (some of which can be cleaned up with a hobby knife and some elbow grease). In a worst-case scenario, that great desk project will be completely ruined, and you'll have to start the print over from square one after making adjustments.