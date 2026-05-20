Tesla Cybertruck Driver's 'Wade Mode' Drive Lands His EV In A Lake And Him In Jail

Though consumer reports may have something to say about whether a Tesla Cybertruck is reliable, the often polarizing vehicle has once again found itself in the spotlight, though likely not for the reasons Tesla may be hoping for. The 325-mile-range truck has a variety of features meant to benefit users while driving, including an Overland Mode for off-roading and a Slippery Surface feature for maintaining traction. However, the vehicle's "Wade Mode" has recently gotten one driver in hot water.

A Cybertruck driver in Grapevine, Texas, is now facing charges after purposely driving his vehicle into a lake. The driver states that they were testing the vehicle's Wade Mode feature, which allows it to operate in bodies of water. According to the driver, they have taken the vehicle into water a number of times, including the Atlantic Ocean. Ultimately, the driver states the incident was a "miscalculation" on his part, after liquid may have entered the truck's charging port.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has boasted about the Cybertruck's water capabilities since at least September 22, 2022, when he posted on X that "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy." Additionally, posts on X have been extremely divisive about the topic, with users either condemning or defending the driver's actions. No word at this time on whether or not the lake excursion caused the truck to plummet in value like others after release.