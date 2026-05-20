Tesla Cybertruck Driver's 'Wade Mode' Drive Lands His EV In A Lake And Him In Jail
Though consumer reports may have something to say about whether a Tesla Cybertruck is reliable, the often polarizing vehicle has once again found itself in the spotlight, though likely not for the reasons Tesla may be hoping for. The 325-mile-range truck has a variety of features meant to benefit users while driving, including an Overland Mode for off-roading and a Slippery Surface feature for maintaining traction. However, the vehicle's "Wade Mode" has recently gotten one driver in hot water.
A Cybertruck driver in Grapevine, Texas, is now facing charges after purposely driving his vehicle into a lake. The driver states that they were testing the vehicle's Wade Mode feature, which allows it to operate in bodies of water. According to the driver, they have taken the vehicle into water a number of times, including the Atlantic Ocean. Ultimately, the driver states the incident was a "miscalculation" on his part, after liquid may have entered the truck's charging port.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has boasted about the Cybertruck's water capabilities since at least September 22, 2022, when he posted on X that "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy." Additionally, posts on X have been extremely divisive about the topic, with users either condemning or defending the driver's actions. No word at this time on whether or not the lake excursion caused the truck to plummet in value like others after release.
Cybertruck owner faces chargers after taking vehicle into lake
First responders were called to an incident in Grapevine after a person purposely drove a Tesla Cybertruck into the Grapevine Lake on May 18. When responders arrived, they found the vehicle near the shoreline, and the owner claimed they were testing the vehicle's "Wade Mode" feature. However, rather than wading, the truck became disabled after taking on water, and both the driver and the passengers had to flee through a window. The Cybertruck was retrieved from the lake, and the owner, Jimmy Jack McDaniel, was charged with not having valid boat registration and operating a vehicle in a closed section of the lake, along with additional charges.
For those unfamiliar, the Cybertruck Owner's Manual states that Wade Mode is a feature that "allows Cybertruck to enter and drive through bodies of water, such as rivers or creeks." However, the manual notes that it is up to the driver to "gauge the depth of any body of water before entering." Drivers are also expected to check underwater conditions for debris to ensure safe entry.
Those with access to Wade Mode should be aware of their local laws and regulations before attempting to drive the vehicle through the body of water, as Grapevine police did reiterate the safety and legal concerns behind the driver's actions. If you're curious about whether or not a used Tesla is actually reliable, those considering a used Cybertruck may want to ask how often Wade Mode was used before purchasing.