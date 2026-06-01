China's Bytedance AI Is Already Inside 7 Million Cars — And It's Only Getting Started

In a race to conquer the world's largest electric vehicle market, Chinese automakers continue to add advanced consumer-facing technologies to vehicles in an effort to win over potential buyers. The trend, which is coalescing with the country's explosive AI innovations, has led China's EV market to be dominated by AI features in the midst of declining domestic sales and an ongoing global price war. This convergence has led China's top social media company, ByteDance, to become a popular AI partner for players in the Chinese auto industry. And while advancements like sodium-ion EV batteries — which have the potential to charge in just 11 minutes — could upend the industry at large, Chinese manufacturers are betting that the country's strong AI push will help drive sales in the short term.

Similar to their American counterparts like Amazon and Alphabet, many of China's tech giants have evolved into conglomerates at the forefront of Beijing's AI charge. ByteDance, which most Americans know as the parent company that owns TikTok, may be the most dynamic and diverse firm in the PRC. A key example of ByteDance's success in diversification is its agentic AI system Doubao, which zoomed past competition from DeepSeek and Alibaba's Qwen to become the PRC's most popular LLM. Focusing on user-friendly interfaces, Doubao now boasts over 100 million daily users.

Developed by the cloud service provider Volcano Engine, a subsidiary of ByteDance, Doubao has proliferated across the Chinese car industry as a cockpit AI agent. According to the company, Doubao is now offered in 145 Chinese car models across 50 different manufacturers. These numbers are only set to expand as Doubao rolls out its next slate of AI-enabled systems. At Beijing's auto show, Auto China 2026, ByteDance announced its plans to bring two new AI programs to market. However, the conglomerate is facing stiff competition from companies like Alibaba and DeepSeek.