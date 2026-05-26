Apple AirPods Pro 3 Vs. Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: Which Is Best For You?
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If there's one thing that tech companies do extremely well, it's compete with each other. One corner of the market that sees a lot of activity is wearable audio, where brands like Apple and Samsung are constantly going head-to-head. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds for audiophiles, with each pair delivering exceptional sound, powerful active noise-canceling (ANC), and unique ecosystem capabilities. If you're wondering which premium in-ears are the best, it really boils down to personal preference and what mobile devices you own as both retail for about $250.
If you're an Apple power user, the AirPods Pro 3 can instantly switch between devices signed into the same Apple account. You could be listening to a podcast on your iPhone, and bounce over to your MacBook for a conference call — no manual pairing required. You'll also have access to iOS features that Android device owners won't, like the Find My app and Voice Isolation mode.
That said, Samsung device owners are in a similar position with the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and all its new features. If you own a recent Galaxy phone, Samsung Seamless Codec, Adapt Sound, and Auracast will be at your disposal. You can also use the Galaxy Wearables app to fine-tune your Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and the 9-band graphic EQ to shape your listening profile, which you won't find with the AirPods Pro 3. However, if you're looking to auto-switch between Android devices, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro don't support Multipoint.
Apple and Samsung are pros when it comes to sound quality and attenuation
Sound quality and noise-canceling are two key criteria to consider when investing in premium audio gear. Luckily, both the AirPods Pro 3 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are known for sounding fantastic right out of the box. Even though the AirPods Pro 3 do not offer multi-band EQ, and most customization features are geared toward accessibility and hearing protection, experts point to bold and brilliant audio quality, with plenty of bass-range emphasis and enough high-frequency articulation to make vocals and dialogue sound crisp and clear.
The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are lauded for exceptional sound too, and for having a more pronounced bass signature than the AirPods Pro 3. Rock, metal, rap, and EDM fans probably won't want to change a single setting, but if you'd like to peel back the low end, the Galaxy Wearables app has numerous audio presets to choose from. As far as ANC, both the AirPods and Galaxy Buds do a remarkable job at tamping down unwanted noise, with the Apple earbuds blocking an average of 90% of outside noise versus 84% for the Samsung units, according to Sound Guys.
We should mention that if you use wireless earbuds to take phone calls, the AirPods Pro 3 are considered better at isolating your voice and reducing background noise. The Buds 4 Pro deliver solid mic quality in quieter environments, but aren't as effective as the AirPods Pro 3 at deadening background sounds.
Other factors to consider before making your decision
You can't escape an AirPods Pro 3 vs. Galaxy Buds 4 Pro comparison without discussing battery life, and there just so happens to be a clear victor here: The AirPods Pro 3. On a full charge, you can expect up to eight hours of playback with ANC enabled, whereas the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro deliver up to six hours of use with ANC turned on.
At the end of the day, you'll be spending about $250 on either pair of premium in-ears. Sales and discounts are a bit more frequent with Samsung, and the markdowns are a tad steeper. This isn't to say you'll never score a deal on the AirPods Pro 3, but you may wait longer for pricing to ebb and flow.
When all is said and done, what matters most is which ecosystem you use, and which, if any, exclusive features you don't want to be locked out of. Fortunately, Apple and Samsung are top-of-the-class when it comes to consumer tech, and both brands are known for making incredible earbuds. We've also had the opportunity to review the AirPods Pro 3, and came away impressed with the latest and greatest Apple buds.