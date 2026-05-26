Apple AirPods Pro 3 Vs. Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: Which Is Best For You?

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If there's one thing that tech companies do extremely well, it's compete with each other. One corner of the market that sees a lot of activity is wearable audio, where brands like Apple and Samsung are constantly going head-to-head. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds for audiophiles, with each pair delivering exceptional sound, powerful active noise-canceling (ANC), and unique ecosystem capabilities. If you're wondering which premium in-ears are the best, it really boils down to personal preference and what mobile devices you own as both retail for about $250.

If you're an Apple power user, the AirPods Pro 3 can instantly switch between devices signed into the same Apple account. You could be listening to a podcast on your iPhone, and bounce over to your MacBook for a conference call — no manual pairing required. You'll also have access to iOS features that Android device owners won't, like the Find My app and Voice Isolation mode.

That said, Samsung device owners are in a similar position with the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and all its new features. If you own a recent Galaxy phone, Samsung Seamless Codec, Adapt Sound, and Auracast will be at your disposal. You can also use the Galaxy Wearables app to fine-tune your Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and the 9-band graphic EQ to shape your listening profile, which you won't find with the AirPods Pro 3. However, if you're looking to auto-switch between Android devices, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro don't support Multipoint.