These Smartphone Audio Settings Could Save Your Hearing (If You Use Headphones)

Equipping yourself with the right pair of headphones (which can require knowing which headphone brands to avoid) can make a major difference in your enjoyment of music, movies, games, and other such audio-heavy experiences. However, while it can be tempting to push your headphones to their limits volume-wise, it's important to remember that listening to headphones with the volume too high can damage your hearing. Luckily, depending on the types of headphones and devices you use, there are often adjustments you can make to a smartphone's settings that may guard against these potentially harmful effects.

For example, perhaps you use Apple devices. If so, you can open the Settings app and select Sounds and Haptics if you're using an iPhone, or just Sounds on an iPad. Select Headphone Safety and toggle Headphone Notifications on. With this feature activated, your device will send notifications when it detects that your listening habits may be putting your hearing in harm's way. If you want an additional level of protection, you can also enable Reduce Loud Audio. This feature allows you to set an upper limit on the decibel level for that device. If you listen to any audio above that decibel level, the feature automatically reduces the headphone volume.