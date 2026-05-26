What Is The Best Tablet Size For Artists

If you're an artist, a drawing tablet is a convenient and versatile tool for creating digital art. Drawing tablets allow artists to outline, draw, and color on a lightweight, transportable frame and come with a pen to draw on either a screen or a screenless version. They're like having a piece of paper or notebook with you, but as they're digital, you'll never run out of paper, need to sharpen a pencil, or worry about making a mistake you can't erase.

There are several sizes of drawing tablets, including small, medium, large, and extra large. The size really depends on what you're using it for. As for choosing the best size, that all depends on your drawing needs and level of experience when it comes to drawing and using a drawing tablet. A small-sized tablet around 11 inches may be best for those just starting out in creating digital art, whereas someone who has been drawing for years and is considered an expert may want to consider a medium or even a large-sized tablet that's between 14 and 24 inches.

Drawing tablets can be set up like an easel or laid flat, depending on what the artist prefers. There are two types: ones with screens and a stylus to draw on them, and ones that connect to a screen and use a pen on a pad. You'll find several brands like Wacom and Huion, but some of the best Android tablets work as well.