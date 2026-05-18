5 Common Mistakes People Make When Buying A New Tablet
Tablets are one of the more versatile computing options on the market, as they offer the portability of a mobile device and performance that can compete with Chromebooks and laptops. They can be used for everything from note-taking to mobile photography, and from browsing social media to professional video editing. In fact, there's enough crossover between what a tablet can do and what smartphones and laptops can do that it can create confusion around which device a user truly needs.
Adding to the complexity is the wide range of tablet options on the market. Top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google make flagship tablet offerings that dominate headlines, but names like TCL, Amazon, and Lenovo make budget-friendly tablets that stay close on their heels. In all, there are a lot of mistakes that can be made when purchasing a tablet. If you don't know your needs going into the process, it can be easy to end up with a model or build that doesn't quite live up to expectations.
In addition to understanding your own tablet needs, it can be helpful to understand some common mistakes people make when buying a new tablet. Often overlooked are things like screen size, connection options, and even whether an Android tablet or an iPad best suits a user better. Being aware of such mistakes can be the difference between a tablet that's put to use regularly and one that mostly gets forgotten in a backpack sleeve or a desk drawer, so let's explore some common mistakes tablet shoppers make.
Skimping on internal storage
Storage capacity can seem like just another spec on the side of a box, but it can be easy to underestimate how much digital storage you need in a tablet. Base model tablets are equipped with modest storage options, and if you're shopping on a budget, it can be easy to talk yourself out of what may seem like an unnecessary expense.
Apps and their accompanying media need to be installed directly to the tablet's internal storage, and tethering your tablet to an external drive would limit your mobility while it's in use anyhow. This is why it's important to identify exactly how you plan to use a tablet. Apps, photos, videos, music, and downloaded offline content will add up quickly. One way to determine how much storage you'll need is to look at your current devices. Check how much space you're utilizing and weigh it against how you plan to use a tablet.
While some tablets offer expandable storage by way of a microSD card, for most purchasers the storage capacity chosen at checkout is what you'll have to work with. Budget-friendly tablets can come with just 64GB of storage space. This can make sense for those who plan to do little more than browse social media and check in on emails and other communications. But a tablet's operating software takes up a large chunk of that space, so moving up to at least 128GB is often worth the expense.
Choosing the wrong OS
While there are only a handful of operating systems available for tablets, choosing the right OS for one's needs is often made without a thought. But the software you plan to use, as well as the hardware you're already using, should have some say in your new tablet. iPhone and Mac users will find features and benefits in the iPad lineup that allow it to integrate seamlessly with those devices. iPadOS also comes with access to the Apple software ecosystem.
And while the Apple iPad is the best tablet you can buy according to Amazon users, Android tablets are known for being more versatile. Brands like Google, Samsung, and Lenovo all utilize Android on their tablets, and budget options include brands like Onn, TCL, and Xiaomi. Those on a budget also don't want to make the mistake of spending too much based solely on an OS. The Amazon Fire tablet lineup relies on Fire OS, which is based on Android, with refurbished Fire tablets starting as low as $50.
A tablet OS is also important for ensuring you have access to the tools you need, as missing out on that software is another mistake to be wary of. Productivity-minded tablet users, for example, may want to consider something out of the Microsoft Surface lineup. It runs on the Windows operating system, and in the same way that iPad users can expect native integrations of Apple software, so too can Surface tablet users with Microsoft software.
Purchasing a Wi-Fi-only model
Knowing where you're going to use it is just as important as knowing how you're going to use it. While most users are likely to choose a Wi-Fi-only tablet when they're configuring it, many should consider going with a model that can connect to cellular networks. With only Wi-Fi connectivity on board, users can only connect to the internet when in range of a Wi-Fi connection. For those who only plan to use a new tablet around the house, that won't be much of an issue. But for those who do a lot of work on the go, leaving yourself dependent upon public Wi-Fi may leave you hurting for speedy internet when it's needed most.
Opting for cellular connectivity with a tablet certainly can be expensive. The base model iPad jumps from $349 for the Wi-Fi-only model to $499 for Wi-Fi + Cellular, for example. Pricing will also increase across the board for Android tablets with 5G connectivity, and that doesn't even include the cost of a monthly carrier plan. But anybody who needs to move around while working may be making a major mistake by avoiding the additional expense. A tablet with some kind of cellular data plan opens up the door for maximizing the device's capabilities from just about anywhere.
Buying more tablet than necessary
There's no shortage of flagship tablets on the market, with Google, Samsung, and Apple all making models that rival laptops in terms of performance. Tablets are even rivaling laptops in terms of screen size, with models like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra featuring a 14.6-inch display. Apple also includes a 13-inch option among its iPad Pro models. But for the majority of users, the day-to-day reality of owning a tablet won't require the performance of a tablet like the Apple iPad Pro M5, the screen real estate of expensive Samsung tablets, or the flagship features available from other top brands.
Even mid-range tablets can be more than some users need, and the mistake of over-purchasing can eat up a lot of budget that could otherwise go to app purchases, a Bluetooth keyboard, a stylus, or other accessories that can improve the tablet experience. This is another mistake that can be avoided simply by being honest with yourself about how you plan to put a tablet to use. Those who want some quiet evenings with an e-book won't need the same level of processing power that a video editor will need. Similarly, those who work remotely may want to put more emphasis on ensuring a tablet has a quality front-facing camera than on purchasing enough storage space to house a suite of creative apps.
Not budgeting for accessories
A tablet is one piece of tech that can be vastly improved with the right accessories. There are plenty of cool USB-C gadgets for the iPad available, and an accessory like a stylus can make creative work a lot more effective on any kind of tablet. As well, because many tablets are blurring the line with laptops in terms of performance and screen sizes, pairing the right accessories can be a cheap way to turn your tablet into a laptop replacement entirely. For those who have big ambitions for the work they plan to do on a new tablet, not budgeting for the right accessories is a major mistake.
In fact, most tablet shoppers should allot a certain amount of money to accessories, as things like cases, covers, and screen protectors can go a long way toward making the tablet last longer. It can be a bit of a reckoning to go through the checkout process only to get the new tablet in your hands and realize it needs more in order to truly be an everyday device. Before purchasing a new tablet, ensure you've got it spec'd generously enough that it will meet your expectations as a computing device while at the same time leaving yourself enough budget to accessorize it as needed.