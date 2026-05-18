5 Common Mistakes People Make When Buying A New Tablet

Tablets are one of the more versatile computing options on the market, as they offer the portability of a mobile device and performance that can compete with Chromebooks and laptops. They can be used for everything from note-taking to mobile photography, and from browsing social media to professional video editing. In fact, there's enough crossover between what a tablet can do and what smartphones and laptops can do that it can create confusion around which device a user truly needs.

Adding to the complexity is the wide range of tablet options on the market. Top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google make flagship tablet offerings that dominate headlines, but names like TCL, Amazon, and Lenovo make budget-friendly tablets that stay close on their heels. In all, there are a lot of mistakes that can be made when purchasing a tablet. If you don't know your needs going into the process, it can be easy to end up with a model or build that doesn't quite live up to expectations.

In addition to understanding your own tablet needs, it can be helpful to understand some common mistakes people make when buying a new tablet. Often overlooked are things like screen size, connection options, and even whether an Android tablet or an iPad best suits a user better. Being aware of such mistakes can be the difference between a tablet that's put to use regularly and one that mostly gets forgotten in a backpack sleeve or a desk drawer, so let's explore some common mistakes tablet shoppers make.