The Amplifier Mistake That Could Be Killing Your Speakers

There are additional factors that can muddy up home audio setups (it's easy to see why active-power bookshelf speakers are getting so popular). Along with just the power rating, you should also consider the speaker sensitivity. To keep it light on the physics, loudspeakers can have different sensitivity ratings, with ones near 100 dB considered high-sensitivity, and a speaker rated at 85 dB falling toward the lower end of the spectrum. The latter will actually need more power to achieve the same volume as the former.

So, how does this all come together? Before biting the bullet on a new set of speakers, consider your room, personal needs, and whether your current setup is sufficient. A speaker upgrade can be a waste of money if you're putting large 600W monstrosities in a small office or expecting powerful bass from tiny 30W bookshelf monitors. The context absolutely matters. Instead of building an arena rock touring rig in a small living room, solid high-sensitivity speakers will provide an enjoyable experience even if the amp you connect them to is underpowered.

Ultimately, don't overthink it too much. If your amplifier is too powerful for your speakers, you'll probably be fine unless you push it to its capacity. Similarly, an underpowered amp can serve you well if it's not driven too hard.