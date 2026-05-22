This Christian Slater Movie Is The Worst Video Game Adaptation Ever Made

Not every cinematic or episodic adaptation of a video game pans out very well. Some of them, like the apocalyptic thriller show "Fallout", have enjoyed good reception from critics and viewers alike. But when it comes to the duds, some end up getting left in the dust to attract flies and vultures. Over the years, the world has been privy to many great video game movies and shows, but also many bad ones. If we had to choose one that was worse than all the rest, we'd have to go with the 2005 film adaptation of "Alone in the Dark."

The movie stars Christian Slater as Edward Carnby, a paranormal investigator who stumbles upon a supernatural force that threatens humanity. Directed by Uwe Boll and written by Elan Mastai, Michael Roesch, and Peter Scheerer, "Alone in the Dark" ended up bombing hard at the box office. It was produced on a budget of $20 million, but the film only grossed $12.7 million worldwide. Both critics and audiences tore it to pieces. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 1% approval rating (based on 120 reviews), and it only landed a 9 out of 100 score at Metacritic.

The overwhelming consensus is that the movie is about as close to actual garbage as it gets. Writing for The A.V. Club, journalist Keith Phipps makes an apt warning: "Beware the film that confuses before it even begins." The film is a confounding 90-minute journey with a meandering narrated introduction that explains next to nothing pertinent about what's happening. In a review for The New York Times, critic Stephen Holden described the film as "so inept on every level, you wonder why the distributor didn't release it straight to video, or better, toss it directly into the trash."