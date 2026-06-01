What An HDMI Audio Extractor Does And When To Use One

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An HDMI audio extractor is a device that, like it sounds, extracts the audio from an HDMI signal so that it can be outputted over speakers through alternative connections. These boxes typically feature RCA or S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface) outputs, the latter for higher quality or legacy speakers. Prices range from less than $10 to hundreds of dollars, as the features and capabilities begin to creep up.

As modern TVs drop ports that support older speakers, HDMI audio extractors can help breathe life into retro tech. These devices work by splitting the digital signal from an HDMI input into two feeds, audio and video, with the audio ready to be fed into another device. The audio quality shouldn't degrade despite being passed through the extractor, as the digital signal will remain constant, compared to analog options.

On the topic of when you might need an HDMI audio extractor, these devices are best used to hook up older audio systems, like amplifiers and speakers with RCA inputs. With 3.5mm jacks and older ports being phased out in favor of Bluetooth and HDMI ARC ports on smart TVs, HDMI audio extractors offer an easy way to listen to your favorite movie through a cherished set of old speakers.