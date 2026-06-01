What An HDMI Audio Extractor Does And When To Use One
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
An HDMI audio extractor is a device that, like it sounds, extracts the audio from an HDMI signal so that it can be outputted over speakers through alternative connections. These boxes typically feature RCA or S/PDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface) outputs, the latter for higher quality or legacy speakers. Prices range from less than $10 to hundreds of dollars, as the features and capabilities begin to creep up.
As modern TVs drop ports that support older speakers, HDMI audio extractors can help breathe life into retro tech. These devices work by splitting the digital signal from an HDMI input into two feeds, audio and video, with the audio ready to be fed into another device. The audio quality shouldn't degrade despite being passed through the extractor, as the digital signal will remain constant, compared to analog options.
On the topic of when you might need an HDMI audio extractor, these devices are best used to hook up older audio systems, like amplifiers and speakers with RCA inputs. With 3.5mm jacks and older ports being phased out in favor of Bluetooth and HDMI ARC ports on smart TVs, HDMI audio extractors offer an easy way to listen to your favorite movie through a cherished set of old speakers.
HDMI audio extractors can be great for older setups
ARC (Audio Return Channel) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) are HDMI protocols that can help reduce cable clutter by operating as a two-way street between your TV and audio system. Some might not be aware of these HDMI features, but when using a dedicated HDMI ARC port, you no longer need a separate audio cable connecting your TV to an audio device like a soundbar. However, not all older audio equipment has HDMI connections and modern TVs are less likely to have legacy outputs like RCA. In this case, an HDMI audio extractor can come in handy.
For those wanting more out of their game consoles, an HDMI audio extractor can help by making an easy connection to a soundbar or speakers. Options like the $70 OREI BKA-1 extractor support 4K at 120 Hz, making it an ideal match for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. If you're looking for an HDMI audio extractor to use exclusively for viewing movies and TV, you won't have to invest as much, with models like this extractor from VPFET available for $25. Just be sure to select one that supports the output you need.