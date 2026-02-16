3 Things You Should Always Plug Into Your TV's HDMI ARC Port

HDMI Audio Return Channel, or HDMI ARC, has been around for a while, but it's a technology that remains relevant over a decade after its inception. Introduced with the HDMI 1.4 standard, you'll find ARC labels on the HDMI ports of numerous devices, including TVs, projectors, soundbars, and AV receivers. Nowadays, you'll also find eARC (the "e" stands for enhanced) ports, which is an updated version of HDMI ARC with additional picture and sound features.

HDMI ARC and eARC let your TV or projector send audio back to a soundbar or an AV receiver over the same HDMI cable you already use for video. You'll connect one end of the cable to the ARC/eARC port on an audio device, and the other end to the ARC/eARC port on your display. If your soundbar or receiver has an ARC/eARC port and dedicated HDMI inputs (most do), you can also connect your AV components (e.g., cable box, Blu-ray player, game console) to your sound system to free up HDMI ports on your TV.

Technically, you can plug whatever you want into your TV's HDMI ARC/eARC port, but there are specific AV devices that will reap the most benefits from ARC/eARC connectivity. We've outlined these below, and also provided some general advice for getting the most out of HDMI ARC/eARC.