Apple Just Brought Back The MagSafe iPhone Grip & Stand That Sold Out In Days
For folks who missed out on a certain Apple accessory the first time around, the company is now giving you a better second chance. Along with several new accessibility features coming to iOS 27, Apple has announced the return of the Hikawa Phone Grip & Stand that sold out upon its initial release. Available for $54.95, the accessory now comes in some new color options, and thanks to a collaboration, it may have better availability than its first go around.
With a unique design meant to reduce the effort an individual needs to hold an iPhone steady, the silicone accessory easily accommodates the many different ways people hold their device. Additionally, the item also functions as a stand that can be laid vertically or horizontally. Originally a limited-edition item, the first run of these stands quickly sold out online, which drew the ire of individuals looking for an accessibility accessory while also taking umbrage with the original $70 price.
However, users who have received the device have had some nice things to say about it, and it seems Apple has been listening to the criticism. The limited availability was likely due to the fact that the original was part of a collaboration with Los Angeles artist and industrial designer Bailey Hikawa, and the stand was originally available to celebrate 40 years of accessibility. Thankfully for those who want it, the accessory is now returning as part of a collaboration between PopSockets and Hikawa at a lower price.
Colorful Hikawa iPhone Stand returns to the Apple Store
The Apple-exclusive accessory originally launched in November 2025 and sold out in a matter of days, but the Hikawa Grip & Stand for iPhone is available once again in the Apple Store. Designed with accessibility in mind, the accessory is Mag-Safe compatible, and Apple states its design used "direct input from individuals with disabilities affecting muscle strength, dexterity, and hand control."
Interestingly, this is also the first time the accessory has been sold globally, and its available color options include Stone, Orange, and Blue. In a promotional video for the stand, artist Hikawa states, "this specific design came out of multiple conversations with people of all kinds of disabilities," and the video shows numerous individuals trying the stand for themselves. Looking at what customers on the r/Apple subreddit have to say, they appreciate its unique design, which makes holding an iPhone in portrait or landscape easier. One user states that it's great for viewing content while in bed, while another says it's helpful while cooking.
Apple doesn't mention how much stock it has, but the product page currently has deliveries scheduled in mid-June, so you may be waiting to receive it. Since it's now in mass production thanks to PopSockets, it should be easier to obtain than last time, though. Of course, we can also show you some iPhone accessories not made by Apple if you're late to the party on this collaboration.