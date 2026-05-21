Apple Just Brought Back The MagSafe iPhone Grip & Stand That Sold Out In Days

For folks who missed out on a certain Apple accessory the first time around, the company is now giving you a better second chance. Along with several new accessibility features coming to iOS 27, Apple has announced the return of the Hikawa Phone Grip & Stand that sold out upon its initial release. Available for $54.95, the accessory now comes in some new color options, and thanks to a collaboration, it may have better availability than its first go around.

With a unique design meant to reduce the effort an individual needs to hold an iPhone steady, the silicone accessory easily accommodates the many different ways people hold their device. Additionally, the item also functions as a stand that can be laid vertically or horizontally. Originally a limited-edition item, the first run of these stands quickly sold out online, which drew the ire of individuals looking for an accessibility accessory while also taking umbrage with the original $70 price.

However, users who have received the device have had some nice things to say about it, and it seems Apple has been listening to the criticism. The limited availability was likely due to the fact that the original was part of a collaboration with Los Angeles artist and industrial designer Bailey Hikawa, and the stand was originally available to celebrate 40 years of accessibility. Thankfully for those who want it, the accessory is now returning as part of a collaboration between PopSockets and Hikawa at a lower price.