Can You Use An HDMI Splitter To Extend Your Display?

HDMI cables connect devices such as gaming consoles and Blu-ray players to TVs, computers, and projectors. They transfer images from one source to another, allowing viewers to access content from another source. There are many options to choose from, including the best HDMI cables around.

If you need to display the same image from one source across multiple screens, you will also need an HDMI splitter and an additional HDMI cable for each additional display. It's important to understand that HDMI splitters serve a very specific purpose and cannot help if you are trying to gain more space to have multiple windows open at your workstation.

If your goal is to extend your workspace across multiple monitors, an HDMI splitter will not work. Extending the workspace adds more screen space, creating a larger viewing area and workstation, without duplication. Many computers these days provide support for multiple monitors through internal system design, or a DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (MST) hub can create true extended displays by sending separate video streams to each monitor.