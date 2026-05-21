Lenovo Wants To Change How You Watch The 2026 World Cup - Here's How
Lenovo has been designated as the "Official Technology Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026," and the tech giant is planning to implement a bevy of AI solutions that will change how you watch the world's most popular sporting event. This is hardly Lenovo's first big push into AI-powered tech; if you're curious, there are some cool new Lenovo tech concept products you need to see. But what does the company have up its sleeve for this year's tournament?
At the forefront of Lenovo's plan is the inclusion of 3D Digital Avatars created from 3D assets and advanced generative AI. Lenovo asserts that these avatars, along with the company's new Football AI Pro tool, will improve officiating technology and facilitate decision-making for FIFA's match officials. Fans will also see these AI-generated avatars in 3D animations during offside replays, intended to provide greater visual context for viewers both at home and in the stadium.
Lenovo will also incorporate its AI technologies into FIFA's existing referee body-camera systems and intelligence operations. Lenovo plans to improve venue monitoring by generating "digital twins" of each venue. On the viewer side, fans may be able to explore new ways to watch the games and interact with the cities where they take place.
The implications of Lenovo and FIFA's partnership
The tech solutions to be deployed at this year's World Cup were unveiled at Lenovo's Tech World innovation event at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026. We highlighted some of the coolest tech innovations from CES 2026, but this year's show was clearly not just about consumer products. For soccer fans, it was a first chance to hear from FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang about what to expect when watching the upcoming World Cup.
During a Q&A session at CES 2026, Yang spoke about the integration of Lenovo's technology into the World Cup experience (via TechRadar): "We think the coming 2026 World Cup will be the most embedded AI event. You will see football AI. You will see AI for the most famous players, and you will see referee cam, which will be very attractive to the audience."
This echoes the tech-heavy sentiment expressed by Infantino when the partnership was first announced at Lenovo's 2024 Tech World event. "Data and technology combined helps us to know fans better, and we will use it to create unparalleled and unforgettable fan experiences at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women's World Cup 2027," Infantino said (via FIFA). The implication is that this year's integration of AI into the sport may be just the first step.
Will AI technology improve the World Cup viewing experience?
There is something to be said for using technology to bring sports fans closer to the game than ever before. Using AI to generate detailed 3D play-by-plays and informative analysis can do just that, but it won't make people forget that AI data centers are doing more harm than good.
Fans might get sick of seeing those 3D avatars pretty quickly, and there's a risk that referees may become too reliant on analyzing 3D recreations to make judgment calls. There's already pushback against video assistant referee (VAR) technology in the soccer world. Surveys have shown that as many as 97% of Premier League fans believe that VAR does not make watching football more enjoyable, with the time taken to reach decisions being a source of frustration. AI-assisted refereeing may perpetuate this problem with a new coat of paint.
On the other hand, Lenovo's innovations in referee body camera technology could be promising. Body cams were well-received when FIFA introduced them at the 2025 World Cup, and Lenovo intends to refine them with AI under the new name "Referee View." Ultimately, FIFA fans around the world can decide for themselves if Lenovo is improving the sport when the 2026 World Cup kicks off in Mexico City on June 11.