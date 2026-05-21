Lenovo Wants To Change How You Watch The 2026 World Cup - Here's How

Lenovo has been designated as the "Official Technology Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026," and the tech giant is planning to implement a bevy of AI solutions that will change how you watch the world's most popular sporting event. This is hardly Lenovo's first big push into AI-powered tech; if you're curious, there are some cool new Lenovo tech concept products you need to see. But what does the company have up its sleeve for this year's tournament?

At the forefront of Lenovo's plan is the inclusion of 3D Digital Avatars created from 3D assets and advanced generative AI. Lenovo asserts that these avatars, along with the company's new Football AI Pro tool, will improve officiating technology and facilitate decision-making for FIFA's match officials. Fans will also see these AI-generated avatars in 3D animations during offside replays, intended to provide greater visual context for viewers both at home and in the stadium.

Lenovo will also incorporate its AI technologies into FIFA's existing referee body-camera systems and intelligence operations. Lenovo plans to improve venue monitoring by generating "digital twins" of each venue. On the viewer side, fans may be able to explore new ways to watch the games and interact with the cities where they take place.