2.5mm Vs. 3.5mm Headphone Jack: What's The Difference?

As you might expect from the names, the main difference between these two common headphone jack types is size. A 2.5mm headphone jack measures 3/32 inches, so it's smaller in circumference and length than a 3.5mm jack that measures 1/8 inches (6.35mm measures 1/4 inches). The plug length for a 2.5mm jack is 11mm, and for a 3.5mm jack, it can be anywhere from 14mm to 17 mm. There's also a 4.4mm jack, used in pro audio and telecommunications, but it isn't commonly found in everyday consumer products, so the average person won't ever encounter it.

We know 3.5mm jacks are the most common ones, but where might you find a 2.5mm jack? It's usually in devices like two-way radios, video cameras, and cordless phones, which don't require as much power.

While these jacks are commonly referred to as headphone jacks, they aren't only used for headphones. They can be used with microphones, headsets, electric music instruments, speakers, studio monitors, and more. You'll find 3.5mm plugs in most consumer devices like phones (old models or ones that still include them), laptops like MacBooks, tablets, and gaming systems. They're also used as auxiliary cables, transferring audio from one device, like your headphones, to another, like a speaker. Both 2.5mm and 3.5mm jacks support stereo output, but 3.5mm is generally associated with use in higher-quality devices. They are not interchangeable, but you can use an adapter.