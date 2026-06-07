Blue Lights In Japan Are Doing More Than Just Changing The Mood

The color blue is often used to symbolize melancholy or sadness, which is an interesting juxtaposition once you realize how Japan is using the color for lighting. In psychology, blue is also considered to be a calming or soothing color and that's why in Japan, blue lights are installed in various places to reduce suicide rates. The lights have been installed above isolated platforms, where people are most likely to jump, in 29 stations along the Yamanote Line.

The bulbs are brighter than standard fluorescents and seem to help calm those bathed in the glow. A study from researchers at the University of Tokyo showed that the lights reduced suicides by 74% over a 13-year period. However, another study published in the National Library of Medicine argues that blue lighting is less effective at prevention than originally thought.

Railway suicides are a prevalent problem in Japan. There were over 970 such attempts between 2002 and 2006 spread across Tokyo, Kanagawa, and Osaka. From 2007 to 2009, railway suicide rates increased on the East Japan Railway Company's lines, which led to the installation of blue lights in an effort to make the platforms safer. Companies like Circadian Optics Light Therapy, of Shark Tank fame, have even taken the concept and adapted it for soothing indoor lighting.