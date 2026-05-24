Close Encounters Of The Third Kind's Original Title Paid Homage To A Classic '50s Sci-Fi Movie

While "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" has become a certified classic and one of Steven Spielberg's most well-regarded films, you wouldn't be alone in thinking the title is a bit on the clunky side. Spielberg himself had a different title in mind when he was first drafting the script for the film, one based on a '50s sci-fi classic entitled "The Thing From Another World," often referred to simply as "The Thing" (not to be confused with the 1982 John Carpenter horror film of the same name). The director originally wanted to call the movie "Watch the Skies," based on the final line from the '50s film.

The line "Watch the skies!" serves as the film's ominous closing warning, encapsulating the paranoia and cosmic unease that defined the era's alien invasion stories, tracing a lineage back to Orson Welles famous radio broadcast in 1938, adapting H.G. Wells' "War of the Worlds." By evoking The Thing, Spielberg signaled that his own film would be in conversation with that earlier generation of science fiction (an inspiration he also drew on for his underrated miniseries, Taken), even as he schemed to take the genre in a very different direction.