This Rejected Star Trek Tech Would Have Changed A Major Dynamic Of The Franchise

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When "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was first in development in the 1980s, the creators were keen to upgrade and modernize the technology on display while retaining that sense of adventure and exploration so integral to the original series (which series founder Gene Roddenberry referred to as "Wagon Train to the stars," even if he wasn't concerned about creating new civilizations to populate those stars). According to "Star Trek: The Next Generation 365," a book that catalogs every episode of the series (including those fans unfairly hate), among the updates under consideration was a "landing envelope," a kind of shield that would protect away teams as they beamed down to planetary surfaces or other starcraft.

Conceptually, the idea makes a lot of sense. Many of the environments Starfleet personnel beam into are inherently dangerous, whether on the surfaces of unexplored planets or aboard derelict spacecraft. A landing envelope could mitigate much of that danger, providing protection against environmental hazards and weapon fire.

In a classic example of the clash between practicality/verisimilitude and storytelling, however, the idea was scrapped. The thinking was that a landing bubble like this would diminish the inherent danger of away missions so much that it would sabotage much of the dramatic tension of sending crew members off the ship.