YouTube TV Vs. Fubo: Which Is Better?

There are many ways to watch live TV nowadays. While some may choose cable, there are a multitude of live TV streaming platforms to pick from. Two such options are YouTube TV and Fubo. Both are streaming services that offer access to hundreds of channels including news, sports, and entertainment. While similar in how they operate, there are reasons to go with one over the other. To answer the central question, we think that overall, YouTube TV is the better choice for most users. While Fubo offers slightly lower pricing, along with more plan options, YouTube TV includes popular channels in its entertainment line-up that Fubo doesn't, such as TBS, TNT, NBC, Bravo, and USA, and also boasts unlimited cloud DVR recordings. Read on for further, more specific feature comparisons.

Depending on what you enjoy watching, there's an option that has more for what you get for the subscription fee. YouTube TV and Fubo do offer comparable prices, but Fubo is a little cheaper for its Pro plan of $73.99 a month with 210 channels, compared to YouTube TV's base plan of $82.99 a month for 100+ channels. A key difference comes down to options for live sports, with Fubo offering more and regional channels for local teams. This makes it a better preference for those looking to focus on more robust sports access.

You can test out either option for free ahead of making a decision. YouTube TV offers a longer trial at 10 days, while Fubo grants five days where you get free access to all its plans.