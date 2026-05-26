YouTube TV Vs. Fubo: Which Is Better?
There are many ways to watch live TV nowadays. While some may choose cable, there are a multitude of live TV streaming platforms to pick from. Two such options are YouTube TV and Fubo. Both are streaming services that offer access to hundreds of channels including news, sports, and entertainment. While similar in how they operate, there are reasons to go with one over the other. To answer the central question, we think that overall, YouTube TV is the better choice for most users. While Fubo offers slightly lower pricing, along with more plan options, YouTube TV includes popular channels in its entertainment line-up that Fubo doesn't, such as TBS, TNT, NBC, Bravo, and USA, and also boasts unlimited cloud DVR recordings. Read on for further, more specific feature comparisons.
Depending on what you enjoy watching, there's an option that has more for what you get for the subscription fee. YouTube TV and Fubo do offer comparable prices, but Fubo is a little cheaper for its Pro plan of $73.99 a month with 210 channels, compared to YouTube TV's base plan of $82.99 a month for 100+ channels. A key difference comes down to options for live sports, with Fubo offering more and regional channels for local teams. This makes it a better preference for those looking to focus on more robust sports access.
You can test out either option for free ahead of making a decision. YouTube TV offers a longer trial at 10 days, while Fubo grants five days where you get free access to all its plans.
YouTube TV and Fubo comparison
If you're looking to get the most out of your 4K TV, the base plans for either service don't include 4K quality. Paying an extra $9.99 a month on YouTube TV unlocks the 4K Plus add-on, granting the ability to watch unlimited simultaneous streams, download content for offline viewing, and stream specific content in 4K. A Fubo Pro plan doesn't include 4K video quality. For that, you'll need to pay an extra $10 a month to upgrade to the Elite plan.
Both YouTube TV and Fubo offer users the ability to watch live television as one would with cable. This means there will be ads, of which neither plan allows users to skip during live viewings. However, if watching a recording, ads may be able to be skipped, but this all depends on if the content provider disabled skipping ads during recordings.
When it comes to channels, one may not have what users are looking for. For instance, Fubo doesn't include Discovery, HGTV, or Food Network, whereas YouTube TV does. As for local channels, each platform will take the zip code into account, granting users access to local sports or news. Fubo does offer more regional sports channels compared to the big changes to YouTube TV in 2026 involving sports. YouTube TV's sports plan is priced at $64.99 per month and Fubo's is at $55.99.
What users say about both services
For those who've tried both services, user reviews are mixed, but reveal a more detailed look at what each offers. Users who switched services often did so due to Fubo's larger offering of sports channels and regional sports networks. Picture quality and UI navigation were also commonly topics of discussion.
Navigating the menus and searching for channels is different on each platform. YouTube TV's is similar to that of YouTube, while Fubo's is more similar to scanning through Netflix. Users varied on which UI was best, with one saying YouTube TV's was more friendly. Another said Fubo's UI was all-around fine, and did offer the ability to rewatch sports games. As for picture quality, many users found that Fubo's may be slightly grainy, but that depends on what it's being watched on. Older model products, for instance, may not show the best quality image.
Many users have a few YouTube TV alternatives to swear by, with Fubo being a top choice. If you're looking for a wider range of (mostly sports-focused) channels, Fubo may be the preferred option. It also offers more varied plans than YouTube TV, giving users more choice in what they want to watch and stream.