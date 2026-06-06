Don't Be Fooled By Smartwatch Data Plans - Here Are 3 Reasons To Avoid Them
While some people are ditching their smartwatches, there are also plenty of reasons users continue to enjoy their wearables, and many of them at least consider buying a dedicated data plan just for their devices. What seems like a reasonable idea on the surface, though, is often not the right fit at all for many users.
For sure, smartwatches are a convenient way to track your health and fitness, monitor your calendar, view notifications, and (of course) check the time. Apple Watch safety features you didn't realize existed, like fall detection and Compass Backtrack have even saved lives, which makes them especially great for seniors and hikers. If you're looking to get the most out of your smartwatch, you, too, might have considered getting a data plan for your device.
On paper, a data plan sounds like a decent idea, especially if you can get a good deal or bundle it with your smartphone plan. Data plans allow you to use your smartwatch without a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection, meaning you can enjoy it independent of your phone. But, while these benefits sound great, they really aren't worth the money for many smartwatch users. Here are some of the reasons why.
You'll rarely need it
A data plan allows you to use your smartwatch independently of a smartphone, letting you access major features like calling and texting even when you aren't near your phone. That extra flexibility is nice, but think about how often you would actually need to use it. When was the last time you left your phone at home? Was it on purpose?
Since you'll get the exact same benefits from simply having your phone on you, this independence really isn't a compelling reason to get a data plan in most cases. While you might want to go for a run without carrying your phone but still have access to your music and a way to contact family, friends, or emergency services in case of an accident, you could simply get a running armband or some workout clothes with pockets. There may be niche cases where a smartwatch data plan could come in handy, but for the most part, it doesn't make sense to spend money on one when you're already paying for your smartphone's plan.
Save money on another monthly charge
Speaking of spending money, a data plan for your smartwatch would just be another charge to add to your monthly expenses. As an example, Verizon plans for Android and Apple Watches start at $15 per month, with a 50% discount if you're adding a line to an existing and eligible smartphone plan. Even at $7.50 per month ($90 per year), you may not really get enough benefits to justify the cost. As mentioned above, everything you get with a data plan, you also get by having your phone nearby.
You also need to keep in mind that a smartwatch data plan is just like one for a smartphone, meaning you're often signing a contract with a provider. It's not like Netflix or iCloud, where you can just cancel it after a month or two if you find you're not using it, at least not without paying a cancellation fee. A smartwatch data plan is pretty much an extra charge on your monthly phone bill, one for something you may not even use that much.
Data plans don't work with all smartwatches
The specific smartwatch and phone carrier you have can impact whether you can even get a data plan. For example, the Apple Watch Series 11 offers GPS and GPS + Cellular models, so if you have the former, you won't be able to add a data plan down the line. Models that support data plans are also often more expensive. For example, Apple Watch with GPS starts at $399, while the GPS + Cellular version starts at $499.
Continuing with the Apple Watch example, the device supports Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Boost Mobile. Those are the major service providers, but that leaves out smaller carriers, including four of the best phone plan providers of 2026. Given the steep discounts you get for adding a smartwatch to an existing plan, it definitely doesn't make sense to get a separate plan, and, unless you're really unhappy with your cellular provider, it usually doesn't make sense to switch for your watch.
On top of that, phone carriers are known for being confusing when it comes to plan costs, with users on Reddit and other forums reporting that what they thought was a cheap monthly plan turned into a fee-heavy weight around their necks. Dealing with your provider can be frustrating enough for essentials like Wi-Fi and cell service without adding yet another — likely unneeded — service to the stack.