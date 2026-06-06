Don't Be Fooled By Smartwatch Data Plans - Here Are 3 Reasons To Avoid Them

While some people are ditching their smartwatches, there are also plenty of reasons users continue to enjoy their wearables, and many of them at least consider buying a dedicated data plan just for their devices. What seems like a reasonable idea on the surface, though, is often not the right fit at all for many users.

For sure, smartwatches are a convenient way to track your health and fitness, monitor your calendar, view notifications, and (of course) check the time. Apple Watch safety features you didn't realize existed, like fall detection and Compass Backtrack have even saved lives, which makes them especially great for seniors and hikers. If you're looking to get the most out of your smartwatch, you, too, might have considered getting a data plan for your device.

On paper, a data plan sounds like a decent idea, especially if you can get a good deal or bundle it with your smartphone plan. Data plans allow you to use your smartwatch without a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection, meaning you can enjoy it independent of your phone. But, while these benefits sound great, they really aren't worth the money for many smartwatch users. Here are some of the reasons why.