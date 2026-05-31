These Wired Headphones Get Consumer Reports' Top Rating

While cheap headphones can be reliable, you often get what you pay for, meaning you'll have to compromise on audio quality. Though a nice pair can significantly elevate your sonic experience, how much is too much? Whether you're going for fancy studio-grade on-ear models or high-quality wired earbuds, Consumer Reports (CR) rates the Grado RS2x highly in the non-noise-canceling headphones category.

Since this pair comes in at around $550, it certainly checks all available luxury boxes. But are these Grado cans worth it? Are you paying for the pure prestige of an American-made product with nearly 80 years of history behind it, or is the sound itself actually worth the extra bucks? Funny enough: both. Consumer Reports rated the Grado RS2x higher than some top audiophile headphone brands like Sennheiser. They also scored high in expert lab tests and owner surveys that rated satisfaction and reliability.

Excellent reviews are the badge of approval, sure. Yet, audio devices of this quality and prestige may actually not be the right choice for you. Although users are overwhelmingly on board with the well-known Grado sound quality and the luxurious hemp design, the choice of the "perfect" headphones and aural experience often comes down to personal preference. It's also worth mentioning that RS2x sports an open-back design, which unfortunately doesn't make them a good option for those seeking top-notch sound isolation.