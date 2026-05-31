These Wired Headphones Get Consumer Reports' Top Rating
While cheap headphones can be reliable, you often get what you pay for, meaning you'll have to compromise on audio quality. Though a nice pair can significantly elevate your sonic experience, how much is too much? Whether you're going for fancy studio-grade on-ear models or high-quality wired earbuds, Consumer Reports (CR) rates the Grado RS2x highly in the non-noise-canceling headphones category.
Since this pair comes in at around $550, it certainly checks all available luxury boxes. But are these Grado cans worth it? Are you paying for the pure prestige of an American-made product with nearly 80 years of history behind it, or is the sound itself actually worth the extra bucks? Funny enough: both. Consumer Reports rated the Grado RS2x higher than some top audiophile headphone brands like Sennheiser. They also scored high in expert lab tests and owner surveys that rated satisfaction and reliability.
Excellent reviews are the badge of approval, sure. Yet, audio devices of this quality and prestige may actually not be the right choice for you. Although users are overwhelmingly on board with the well-known Grado sound quality and the luxurious hemp design, the choice of the "perfect" headphones and aural experience often comes down to personal preference. It's also worth mentioning that RS2x sports an open-back design, which unfortunately doesn't make them a good option for those seeking top-notch sound isolation.
What are users and reviewers saying about Grado RS2x headphones?
If the Consumer Reports review of Grado RS2x could sing, it would sing praises. The reviewers found minimal shortcomings in sonic quality, describing the sound as "open and detailed" with an impactful low-frequency response. Similarly, the mid-range is said to be well-defined (albeit slightly "grainy"), while high frequencies are extended and quite prominent. The only criticism was that the headband sits lower, which could make RS2x a poor fit for larger heads.
Some professional reviewers took a more esoteric approach, praising not only the incredible musical voicing Grado delivers but also how aesthetically pleasing it is to "experience". Echoing this excitement, others described the sound as open, with an extra emphasis on the treble that makes all textures clearly definable. They also reported the sub-bass as "solid".
Audiophile reviews and Consumer Reports tests on wired earbuds are one thing, but how do these bad boys perform in the wild? One user said that the RS2x is worth the price of admission if you're looking to prioritize midrange clarity and want the "Made in the USA" badge. However, they outlined that there are better, more affordable headphones. Similar to pro reviewers, some social media users claim that Grado headphones offer that extra clarity, which helps pick out specific instruments even in a busy mix, while also applauding the quality of vocal reproduction.
Should you cash out the big bucks for Grado RS2x?
Even though the differences between high-end and cheap headphones exist, and Grado definitely has the quality and craftsmanship to justify the price, there's still a chance that you won't like them. Why? One simple reason: most enthusiasts online describe a specific, unique sound that most products from the Boston-based company aim for. Painted as lively and musical, users and reviewers alike confirm that the Grado footprint is there. This is great news for those aiming for a unique vibe, but not so much for listeners who require a flatter and more consistent frequency response.
Aside from its unique signature, Grado RS2x features an open-back design. Thus, you shouldn't use these babies outside as the sound isolation is nonexistent. You may also find the open type underwhelming if you're used to the punchy sound closed-back headphones tend to deliver. More traditional closed-back models often boost the bass, which is sought after in some circles. Put differently, blasting EDM or hip-hop through Grado RS2x may leave you thoroughly unimpressed if you're going for a more modern sound.
Either way, for audiophiles who love open-back models, the Grado RS2x is a valuable investment. The keyword here is investment. Built for prestige (and priced accordingly) and fine-tuned for a specific listening experience, this pair is a safe bet if you're familiar with the sound Grado delivers. Others may gain more value from a cheaper pair on the Consumer Reports list of wired headphones. A model like the legendary Audio-Technica ATH-M50x could level up your sound at a relatively affordable $159.