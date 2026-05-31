You Can Take Vibrant Photos With These 3 Tricks For Android Phones

Taking photos in high dynamic range (HDR) mode increases the level of detail a camera can capture across the full range of observable colors. As such, turning on HDR mode is often an easy but powerful way to add more depth and overall vibrancy to pictures taken with Android device cameras.

The general way to turn on HDR mode (though the specific steps might vary slightly from one device to another) is to open the camera settings menu on your phone. Somewhere on the menu, you should see an option to toggle "Auto HDR" on or off. Toggle it on and start taking photos to see how HDR pictures compare with those taken in the default camera mode.

Be aware that HDR isn't necessarily ideal for all subjects and settings. For instance, one way to achieve dramatic shots with smartphone cameras is to photograph silhouettes. However, HDR mode tends to bring out the kind of detail that you don't want in a silhouette photo, ruining the contrast that makes silhouette photography so striking. In addition, HDR can sometimes erase shadows that you may want to keep.

In other words, turning on HDR mode isn't a magic bullet that ensures all your photos will look stunning. That said, in circumstances when high contrast prevents you from capturing the level of detail you want, it can be a powerful tool. Experiment with HDR to get a better sense of when to use it and when not to.