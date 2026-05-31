Blue Or Teal: Which USB Port Is Faster?

There are a few different possible USB port colors you can find on computers. These can range from white, black, red, teal, blue, and even yellow. Each color has a different meaning, and while there isn't an industry-wide standard requiring manufacturers to follow these color conventions, most do. Thankfully, when manufacturers deviate from the usual color scheme, there may be other indicators around the port to help you determine its type, such as the letters SS, SS+, or labels like USB 3.2 next to it. Ultimately, your best bet for determining the speed is to check the spec sheet for your computer, if one is available.

You may already know the difference between blue and black USB ports is fairly substantial, with blue USB ports offering a massive leap in transfer speeds. The jump between the capabilities of blue and teal USB ports is less impressive, but still important, depending on the device you're planning to connect. If the manufacturer follows the standard naming convention, the teal USB ports are faster. These ports use USB 3.1 Gen 2, or SuperSpeed USB+, to deliver up to 10Gbps of transfer speed. The blue USB ports work on USB 3.1 Gen 1 (originally called USB 3.0), or SuperSpeed, which only supports up to 5Gbps of data transfer.