Why Are Nuclear Fuel Rods Thrown Out With 90% Of Their Potential Power Left?

Nuclear reactors generate power through a process called nuclear fission, using uranium for fuel to release an immense amount of energy as heat. Ceramic pellets with low-enriched uranium are stacked in metal cladding, and assembled in what we know as fuel rods. Those rods are inserted into a reactor to generate power, and removed and replaced when they're spent. But that spent waste isn't "empty" in the traditional sense. Nuclear fuel rods contain about 90% of their potential energy leftover. While a lot of unused fuel is left behind, it cannot power a nuclear reactor without being repurposed.

That's because the spent materials still contain approximately 96% of the original uranium. During use, the fissionable U-235 reduces to less than 1%, meaning it's no longer viable to power reactors. Meanwhile, unusable waste products make up 3%, and the final 1% is plutonium produced while in the reactor. The United States disposes of this waste, sometimes referred to as nuclear waste, at more than 70 sites in 35 states. It is safely and securely transported and disposed of, but if it were recycled it could still be useful. Every four to six years per reactor, rods are replaced, generating over 2,200 tons of waste per year. That's a lot, enough that you could argue nuclear power is not 100% clean.

Why let it go to waste? A big reason for that is raw uranium ore is significantly cheaper to mine and process. Reprocessing is deemed too costly and risky by many. Although, other countries successfully recycle nuclear waste, like at France's Orano reprocessing facility in La Hague. Leftover uranium and plutonium are extracted and stored in a liquid form until they can be solidified to manufacture new fuel.